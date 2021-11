A wild card game and another early postseason exit aren’t going to cut it in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are 12 years removed from their last World Series victory. Although they’ve made several runs to the AL Championship since then, they haven’t played for the Commissioner’s Trophy since their last win. Uncontent with losing, the Yankees are reaching into their pockets to try and lure some of MLB’s noteworthy free agents to the Big Apple.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO