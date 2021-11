One disillusioned New World player took to making a video backed by spreadsheets to prove that maxing out the Armoring trade skill is currently not worth it. First off all, there is the massive material grind that you will need to do throughout your levelling process. Instead of focusing on experience and gaining currencies, you will be getting materials to level the Armoring skill as well. If you go the light armour route, for example, you will need a total of 278,730 fibre in order to get enough to level up to 200. That's is a lot of harvesting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO