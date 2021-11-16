Park Seo Joon Graces Marie Claire's Pages After Joining Marvel Studio's The Marvels

Marvel Studios has a top-secret project with Scarlett Johansson in the works. Kevin Feige revealed this news during an American Cinematheque Award ceremony honoring the Black Widow actress. Now, it isn't another Black Widow solo movie, because she's a producer on the project. But, a lot of fans were surprised to see that go down nonetheless. A lot has transpired since the release of Johansson's first solo feature with Marvel Studios. There was the lawsuit against Disney because of the theatrical rollout for Black Widow and a big back and forth through the press. Eventually, there was a settlement reached, where the terms were not disclosed to the public. With Tower of Terror on the horizon and a new Marvel Studios project lurking. It seems as though the partnership has been renewed in a real way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a bunch of her MCU co-stars showed up in some way to celebrate her award. Feige offered some nice words about her importance to the MCU.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO