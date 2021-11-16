165 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 1 death

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE —The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 165 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 962.

The county’s total cases are now at 43,507 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 24,134 cases and 527 deaths; Monroe County has 20,708 cases and 374 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,654,063.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5–Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 15:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 14,639,681 total vaccine doses, including 1,170,546 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots).

• 80,519 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

• 6,545,479 people are fully vaccinated; with 51,423 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 48,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 631 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,483 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 268,916 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,823,525 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 66,985 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,386 cases among employees, for a total of 115,371 at 1,663 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 32,879 of total cases have been among health care workers.