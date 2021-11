Which member of MONSTA X do you think would have the most outlandish secret talent? It's a tough question, but we here at Cosmo stepped up to the plate to get it answered. Yes, we are well aware Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M can sing, dance, break records yada yada. OFC, that's all cool! But you know what's even more impressive? A guy that can do a handstand! Or make a paper airplane! Ok, you may not agree, but we still wanted to test the limits of MONSTA X's extensive skills.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO