Public Health

Why Health Care Systems Should Invest in Medical Malls

By Leonard L. Berry,
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail shopping malls, which were already in trouble before the pandemic, have become even less viable during it. But there’s another type of mall — one that had gained some traction before the pandemic — that now has even greater potential: the medical mall. A medical mall, which can...

CBS Boston

Overloaded Health Care System Impacting ‘Every Aspect Of Patient Care’

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a scramble never experienced at such levels before. “I spend every day trying to find beds for patients,” said Dr. Richard Nesto, Chief Medical Officer for Beth Israel Lahey Health. An overloaded system struggling to care for every patient that needs it. Unlike a year ago, it’s not the pandemic that is causing the surge. “Patients did defer care for a variety of reasons, either they couldn’t get in to see healthcare providers or they were afraid to,” said Katie Murphy an ICU nurse with the Massachusetts Nurses Association. She says...
KRDO News Channel 13

State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis standards of care for staffing of health care systems throughout the state. According to the state, crisis standards of care are guidelines for how the medical community should allocate scarce resources. With the reactivation, the state says hospitals are allowed to The post State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems appeared first on KRDO.
Austin Chronicle

Texas' Rickety Health Care System Heads for a Fiscal Cliff

Everything's bigger in Texas – except for the system that's supposed to provide lifesaving health care to millions of its most vulnerable residents. About 5 million Texans live without health insurance, the most of any state. That has only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shocks it's created; an estimated 1.6 million Texans lost employer-sponsored insurance in the first three months of the pandemic, between March and May of 2020. All these people rely on a threadbare safety net system of subsidized clinics and hospital emergency rooms for which the state has been loath to provide resources.
county10.com

Lindsay McAuley, PA-C joins SageWest Health Care Medical Staff

Fremont County, Wyo. (November 11, 2021) –SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Lindsay McAuley, PA-C has joined its medical staff and practices at Wind River Ear, Nose and Throat providing services for both children and adults with conditions related to the ears, nose and throat. Lindsay is one of several providers to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to grow healthcare services.
orlandomedicalnews.com

From a Medical Resident for Florida Residents: Why Primary Care?

What is a primary care physician? Why is a primary care physician so important? How can I go about making sure that I am being seen by my primary care physician as often as possible? These are three questions to address. People remember the heyday of medicine. This was also...
beckershospitalreview.com

Adventist Health, Kern Medical partner to expand care in California

Two providers in California's Kern County — Adventist Health Kern County and Kern Medical — said Nov. 16 they have entered a partnership aimed at strengthening the physician network and expanding patient access to care. Under the partnership, the two healthcare providers will join forces to recruit top talent, create...
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical boards, health systems or tech companies: Who draws the line on misinformation?

Ivermectin for COVID-19, microchips in the vaccines and the pandemic as a hoax. These are just a few of the conspiracy theories that have been proven to be false, yet nonetheless have circulated throughout the pandemic, bolstered by social media and polarized news. Some of the misinformation is spread by medical professionals themselves, giving medical boards, health systems and professional organizations a difficult task in regulating it.
Derrick

Harris to announce $1.5B investment in health care workforce

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will announce Monday that the Biden administration is investing $1.5 billion from the coronavirus aid package to address the health care worker shortage in underserved communities. The funding will go to the National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps and Substance Use Disorder Treatment...
businessobserverfl.com

Health care giant invests nearly $8M in affordable housing project

TAMPA — CVS Health is investing in an affordable housing project in Tampa. The health care giant announced it is putting $7.7 million toward a 61-unit complex on North 12th Street, just north of E. Fletcher Avenue. The money will be invested with the Raymond James Tax Credits Funds, according to a statement.
nbcboston.com

Mass. Moves to Preserve Hospital Capacity Amid Strains on Health Care System

Starting next week, any Massachusetts hospital or hospital system with limited capacity will have to reduce previously scheduled procedures deemed non-essential and non-urgent, the Baker administration announced Tuesday. The guidance, which goes into effect Monday, is meant to preserve hospital capacity amid staffing shortages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The...
KevinMD.com

Health care has crossed into a realm of moral injury and systemic collapse

Recently I have been more quiet than usual. Less writing. Less fire and brimstone. Quiet, at least for me. But anyone who is paying attention knows that when the most passionate and the most invested get quiet, something is truly amiss. Whether it be a looming threat or a very real and present crisis is unknown, but the fact remains that in that silence lives the very real possibility of collapse. Of our livelihood, our profession, our health care system. Those of us left standing in the bombed-out shambles of our for-profit system are wondering how exactly it is we use the duct tape and dead pens leftover in the drawers of the hospital to build a human capable of running pumps and providing acute care to our patients. If we could utilize the cheese from the assembly line of “resiliency pizza” to engineer some more doctors we would. Because honestly, we don’t want to eat (most of us would win Survivor if we had the time to participate.) We want to come to work and not wonder how it is we can take care of 20 critically ill patients with a third of the staff and no ability to say no to the continued onslaught of critically and mortally injured and ill patients coming through the hospital doors every minute of every day.
INFORUM

Medical ethicists argue for mandatory vaccination for health care workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. — As the Jan. 4 deadline approaches for large employers to certify COVID-19 vaccination for all employees, researchers have begun to make a case for the narrower question of mandatory vaccination in health care settings. The legal foundation for requiring vaccination is not considered controversial. "Given existing information...
