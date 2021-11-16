ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo featured in GQ Men of the Year issue

By CBS 58 Newsroom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From Greek Freak to NBA champion, now Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new title: GQ Man...

ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s desperate plea to Brook Lopez amid Bucks’ struggles

Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Brook Lopez, that much is made even more clear after the Milwaukee Bucks blew a 21-point lead and lost to the New York Knicks by 15 points. To recall, during his postgame presser following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27, Antetokounmpo pleaded Lopez to come back soon. While Giannis was smiling–looking like he was joking–he was serious in his desire to have their big man back.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Decided To Stay With The Bucks Because It Was Difficult: "I Wish K.D. Was On My Team, Not Against Me. I Wish LeBron Was On My Team, Not Against Me. Steph, On My Team. It's Easy To Leave."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks beat the odds last season when they returned from a 2-0 deficit in the 2021 NBA Finals, led by the Greek Freak, who dominated the series from start to finish. After an offseason full of rumors suggesting Giannis wouldn't re-sign with the Bucks and...
NBA
NBC Washington

Wizards React to ‘Special' Block by Daniel Gafford on Giannis Antetokounmpo

WASHINGTON -- The standards for defending two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are generally relative for any team tasked with stopping him. It usually takes a collection of players and a mix of defensive schemes, as there is essentially nobody on planet Earth who can match him step-for-step and pound-for-pound. The Wizards...
NBA
Kenosha News.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen lead Bucks past short-handed 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 118-109 on Tuesday night. Bobby Portis added 19 points for the NBA champions, who played...
NBA
milwaukeemag.com

6 Takeaways From Giannis’ GQ Feature

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the talk of the town ever since he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA crown in 50 years this past summer. In a city starved for a championship, the man affectionately known as the Greek Freak delivered – in a big way. In the sixth and deciding game against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, an impressive feat on its own but made even more stunning by the fact that the Bucks’ franchise player did so after seemingly wrecking his knee two weeks earlier during the Eastern Conference Finals, an on-court injury that left the Bucks fandom fearful that the rare chance for a title had faded into oblivion.
NBA
The Big Lead

Did Giannis Just Open the Door to Leaving Milwaukee in a GQ Interview?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a big profile in GQ magazine. The interview features some pictures of Giannis in some very nice outfits wearing items such as a $425 hat, $900 sweater, $625 sunglasses and a $2,250 pair of shorts. It also features a quote that is going to reignite the Will Giannis Leave Milwaukee conversation. Via GQ:
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo makes history with 30 point, 20 rebound, 5 assist performance in win over Magic

MILWAUKEE -- Earlier this week, Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines with a dominant 47-point, nine-rebound performance against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. But if he's proven anything so far in his career, it's that he's always capable of one-upping himself. He did just that in the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.
NBA
NBA

