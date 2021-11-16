ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Palm oil fatty acids may help cancer spread, mouse study shows

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatty acids are essential for health, but altered metabolism and uptake of fatty acids is a hallmark of metastasis. Saturated fatty acids such as palmitic acid, found in palm oil, can promote the expression of genes associated with tumor metastasis. Cancer cells have a “memory” of exposure to palmitic...

