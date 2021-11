HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Makerspace at the Hutchinson Public Library is a place where patrons can learn how to create, with tools they might not otherwise afford. "It's a community space where we provide equipment and know how so that you can learn to make things a little bit better and learn new skills," said Daryl Goad with the library. "We have a bunch of equipment that you probably don't have at home. We have 3D printers, we have a CNC mill that you can make signs with or mill wood. We've got a high end embroidery machine and we have people who come in and teach us new things all the time. It's really a community center both for learning and teaching."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO