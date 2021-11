The British are coming. At long last, Focus Features has released a trailer Downton Abbey: A New Era, which sees the beloved Crawley family on a European vacation. A follow up to 2019’s Downton Abbey film, which saw the Crawley family and Downton staff hosting the king and queen of England, Downton Abbey: A New Era sees Dame Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess reveal a secret to her family about her past. “Years ago before you were born, I met a man, and now I’ve come into possession of a villa in the South of France,” she says quite casually. The trailer then sees the family whisked away on the “grandest escape of the year” as they go on a gorgeous French holiday.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO