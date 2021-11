our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) For a long time, playing "Dungeons & Dragons" meant that you were the nerdiest of nerds. The game has been around since the 1980s, but it's never been more popular than it is today. Thanks to the rise of Twitch gameplay shows like "Critical Role," "D&D" podcasts, and more references to the game on popular shows like "Stranger Things," "Dungeons & Dragons" has seen a massive rise in popularity over the last few years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO