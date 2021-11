This content is sponsored by NCMA. Plenty of guidance has been issued, especially in the past few months, telling federal IT and cybersecurity personnel how to begin responding to major concerns like supply chain cyberattacks, ransomware, phishing and the like. Similarly, federal agencies involved in disaster response have plans in place – and in some cases, in action – around dealing with extreme weather events as a result of climate change, COVID-19, and other natural disasters. But these major challenges also affect the federal contracting community, and it’s less clear what they can do to respond to and mitigate their effects.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO