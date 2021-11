You've never seen a combat mount like this in Guild Wars 2. The new Siege Turtle in End of Dragons gets a preview video and it's a journey. According to the reveal on PC Gamer, you will be able to raise your turtle from its cute little hatchling days and watch it grow into an extra large, solid (two-person!) mount that you can attach cannons to, these jade tech siege guns are no joke for the combat tank (mount). And if you have any concerns about the speed of a turtle combat mount, the turtle's jump jets just might ease your mind.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO