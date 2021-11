One of the bigger limitations WhatsApp users have been dealing concerns the service's multi-device support. WhatsApp has both a web version and apps that can be downloaded for Windows and macOS, but the way it works right now, those connect straight to your main device and depend on it to be online to function correctly. Proper multi-device support for WhatsApp has been in the works for some time, with a public beta allowing some people to try it out ahead of the stable release. If you don't want to mess around with betas, we've got some good news, as it looks like we're getting closer to a stable rollout.

