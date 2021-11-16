ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

South Twin Falls Traffic Light Installation Delayed

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Watch for work crews and flaggers if you head south in Twin Falls as the installation of a newer traffic light is delayed. The...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mule Deer Left to Waste On Island Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking to find out who shot and left a mule deer buck to waste near Burley earlier this month. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline that the buck was found intact on Peterson Island, just east of town along the Snake River. The animal was shot by a firearm however, at the time only an archery hunt was ongoing. Officers think the animal was killed sometime within a week it was discovered on Nov. 12. Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone that may have been hunting in the area between November 5 and 11, to report it to Officer Nate Woods (208) 539-4406 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Crash in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed when their vehicle struck a pole in Hayden Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the 50-year-old driver was headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a small SUV when they hit a traffic light post at the intersection of Lancaster Road. The driver died from his injuries at the scene. The roadway was partially blocked. The crash remains under investigation.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Montana Man Killed in Head-on Crash in Custer County

MACKAY, Idaho (KLIX)-A head-on crash that killed a Montana man and injured a Challis woman Monday morning is under investigation by Idaho State Police. Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at a little after 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 nor the of Mackey, in Custer County. According to Idaho State Police, a 44-year-old man from Hamilton, Montana was headed north in a Toyota Corolla when he went off the pavement, overcorrected, came back and crossed the centerline into a Toyota Sequoia head-on. The Montana man was thrown from his car and killed, he wasn't wearing a seat belt. A 26-year-old woman from Challis, who was driving the Sequoia, wasn't wearing a seat belt and taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. The crash blocked the highway for about five hours. THe Custer County Sheriff's Office and Butte County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nevada Highway Patrol: Las Vegas Man Killed on Highway 93

WENDOVER, NEVADA (KLIX)-Northern Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning south of Wendover. Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) said in a statement, 53-year-old Kenneth Lee, was killed when his van struck a Ford pickup pulling a trailer about 28 miles south of Wendover on November 19 on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate. Emergency crews responded at around 10:14 a.m. when a Dodge minivan, driven by Lee, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and sideswiped a Ford heavy-duty pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.
NEVADA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dairy Truck Tips Near Idaho Falls, Driver Hospitalized

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A commercial truck hauling dairy products crashed onto its side Thursday near Idaho Falls sending the driver to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the 45-year-old driver from Manhattan, Montana was taken to a nearby hospital a little after 12 p.m. when he went off the shoulder on Interstate 15 and tipped onto its side. The refrigerated truck had been hauling dairy products which were salvaged and donated to area food banks. The crash blocked the roadway for several hours.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Orchard Street
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Long Delays for Trains in Twin Falls ID Could Get Shorter

Another guest got waylaid by a train. The tracks are near our studios and periodically a guest doing well on time gets sidetracked. Usually at the Washington Street crossing and sometimes at Blue Lakes Boulevard. I rarely have these encounters but will offer when it does happen, it’s usually a day I’m on my way to an appointment.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 24-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was a passenger in a Mazda pickup headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when the driver, 23, struck the guardrail, crossed the road and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No Night Clubs In Twin Falls? No Problem, Go Wash Your Car

Moving to Twin Falls has been an adjustment and a few observations have been made. Mostly it has been little things such as the smells, the local restaurants and lack of other businesses, and different types of people. One thing that was brought to my attention recently was the lack of nightlife. I am not a nightclub kind of guy, so I didn't even notice until someone brought it to my attention.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Ejected From SUV During Pursuit Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized after being thrown from their SUV when it rolled during a pursuit Thursday night west of Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, a 53-year-old Pocatello man and a 25-year-old female were ejected from a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 86 at around 8:27 p.m. The man had been driving the SUV when he attempted to go through the median and rolled. A Fort Hall Fish and Game Officer had been pursuing the SUV. The crash is under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There are Four Categories of Drivers on Twin Falls Streets

Ever watched NASCAR from Watkins Glen? It's a jarring mess. Growing up near the track, it was considered hallowed ground. Then the Formula 1 style racing came to an end and there was a long racing drought at the famous venue. Then NASCAR came along and revived the tradition. But it’s clearly a different style. Cars built for ovals are a lot more cumbersome on a road course.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Young Boise Woman Killed in Meridian Crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Meridian are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old woman Saturday afternoon. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as 21-year-old Kess Boesch who was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved. The corner said the investigation is being handled by the Meridian and Boise police departments. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. at the corner of Eagle Road and Baldcypress St. The coroner said Boesch was wearing a seat belt. This is the sixth fatality to be reported this past weekend. Idaho State Police responded to five other fatal crashes across the state between Saturday and Sunday.
MERIDIAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Multi-story Buildings Proposed for Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A developer that is currently constructing a multi-story mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls is working on another pair of tall buildings along with a parking garage in the downtown area. Galena Opportunity, Inc. went before the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on November 9, to request an additional height of 85 feet for another two proposed buildings on what is now open parking that runs along 2nd Street South between Shoshone and Hansen streets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police, the head-on crash happened at 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 north of New Meadows. The 22-year-old man from Moscow was headed south in a 2010 Mazda 5 when he crossed the center line and hit the truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Utah. The young man was ejected from the Mazda and died at the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than five hours.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls ID Downtown Ice Skating Rink Opening December 5

I received exciting news today. The Twin Falls Downtown Commons ice skating rink will open on Sunday, December 5. It's time Magic Valley to knock the dust off those ice skates and make plans to attend the opening of the downtown ice rink on December 5. I reached out to the city of Twin Falls Monday morning and asked when preparations were expected to begin.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy