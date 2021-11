Beholder, which casts you as a government-installed snooper, is free right now on Steam. Hang on.. Steam? Isn’t it usually the Epic Games Store that hands out free copies of formerly full-priced games? Yes, but this time around this PC game is free via Steam, as reported by PC Gamer. And, even better, it’s pretty good. In our review we said that “..while it lasts it’ll have you on tenterhooks as you go about your duplicitous operations.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO