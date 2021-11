Qatar has been “unfairly treated and scrutinised” in recent years, according to the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup.Accusations of the treatment of migrant workers and a poor record of human rights have plagued the Gulf state since it was controversially awarded next winter’s finals back in 2010.World Cup organisers insist there have been just three work-related deaths since the construction of the majority of the stadiums began.Now, Nasser Al Khater, the chief of the organising committee, hit out at the widespread media coverage, insisting Qatar has been a “trailblazer” in the Middle East.“Yes, Qatar has been unfairly treated...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO