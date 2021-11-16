Epic CEO says Apple, Google must be stopped from monopoly abuse
Gaming giant Epic's CEO on Tuesday launched another broadside at Apple and Google, saying the tech giants must be stopped from abusing their control over the marketplaces for apps. Epic Games, creator of the hugely popular Fortnite, is locked in bitter legal battles with Apple and Google, whose operating...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has three options for managers if they get a request from him, according to emails obtained by CNBC. The two leaked emails were sent by Musk to "everybody" at Tesla during the first week of October. The emails discuss listening to music at work and what...
The US Department of Defence (DoD) invited Google and Oracle to a list of bidders for a multi-billion dollar cloud contract which includes Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Companies are being invited to bid for the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract which replaced Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI),...
Italy's competition watchdog imposed fines totalling over 200 million euros ($225 million) on Amazon and Apple Tuesday in the latest action taken against US tech giants in Europe over their business practices. The watchdog ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and e-commerce firm Amazon 68.7 million euros for infringing...
When Google launched its own attempt at a social network—Google Buzz—back in 2010, the company initially suffered a PR nightmare. "WARNING: Google Buzz Has A Huge Privacy Flaw," read Business Insider. It turned out, Google was generating user connections by collecting contact info from users' Gmail accounts. In other words, anyone on the social network could see who anyone else's personal contacts were.
Apple has announced plans to begin offering manuals, tools, and replacement parts directly to customers who wish to perform repairs on their own Apple devices. Because sometimes, burying your phone in a bucket of rice just won’t do.
Microsoft is reportedly evaluating its relationship with video game publisher Activision Blizzard following allegations CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years about sexual misconduct claims at the company. Xbox head Phil Spencer sent an email to staff, according to Bloomberg, saying he is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision...
Google's smart speakers are equipped with microphones so that they can hear your commands from across the room. However, those same microphones could also be used for eavesdropping. Your Google Nest (or Google Home) speaker is always listening out for the "Hey Google" wake word, but people may be concerned...
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google CEO sees its next trillion-dollar market value coming from its core internet search service, Bloomberg reports. Consumers will ask computers more questions with voice and "multimodal experiences," Sundar Pichai predicted. Pichai ticked off Google's key growth businesses, cloud, the YouTube video service, and...
Apple has asked the Court of Appeal to stop the Epic Games injunction. It says the company has been ordered to change its business model in a way that will harm customers, developers, and Apple. It wants the measures halted until the appeals are heard. As expected, Apple has asked...
Tim Sweeney is on a mission. The Epic Games CEO has been mounting a relentless attack on Apple, after the tech giant kicked his company’s hugely popular video game Fortnite off the App Store. Apple said at the time that Epic flouted rules on digital payments by establishing its own system.
Google and Agence France-Presse on Wednesday said they had signed a "pioneering" five-year deal under which the world's biggest internet search company will pay an undisclosed sum for content in Europe. The agreement, following 18 months of negotiations, is the first by a news agency under the 2019 European directive...
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said this week that “no company can own” the metaverse, a projected future vision of the internet. Sweeney sees a “multi-trillion-dollar” opportunity in the space, which Facebook and many crypto startups are also exploring. The developing online metaverse has gotten a lot more attention lately...
Epic Video games CEO Tim Sweeney has determined to take pictures at Apple and Google as soon as once more and has mentioned that “Apple should be stopped.” Sweeney mentioned this in an app convention in South Korea. He is additionally mentioned that Google was “loopy” about how they dealt with app purchases.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While many other technology giants embrace the metaverse as the next frontier of growth, Sundar Pichai sees Google’s future in its oldest offering: Internet search. “I feel fortunate our mission is timeless,” Pichai, who is...
The chief of Activision Blizzard on Tuesday defended his handling of harassment complaints as a group of workers at the video game company called for his departure. A walkout and a call for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to leave the company came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that he has for years been looped into reports of abuses that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wants a one-stop digital shop where gamers across all platforms can purchase software. Speaking to Bloomberg, Sweeney said “What the world really needs now is a single store that works with all platforms. Right now software ownership is fragmented between the iOS App Store, the Android Google Play marketplace, different stores on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and then Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store.”
