Land Securities earnings rise as it refocuses portfolio

HSBC Holdings plc has today issued US$1,250,000,000 1.162% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the '2024 Notes'), US$2,500,000,000 2.251% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 (the '2027 Notes'), US$1,750,000,000 2.871% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032 (the '2032 Notes') and US$500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the 'Floating Rate Notes' and, together with the 2024 Notes, the 2027 Notes, the 2032 Notes, the 'Notes') pursuant to an indenture dated 26 August 2009 (as amended or supplemented from time to time and as most recently amended and supplemented by a twenty-third supplemental indenture dated 22 November 2021).
