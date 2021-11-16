ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land Securities earnings rise as it refocuses portfolio

By Josh White
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE 100 company said profits before tax for the six months ended 30 September totalled £275m, swinging from a loss of £835m in the first half of the 2-21 financial year, while EPRA earnings per share were ahead 56.8% at 24.3p. Its board declared a dividend of 15.5p...

