Late in my career as a practicing physician I came across a statistic that blew me away and changed the way I think about patient care: somewhere around 20% of prescriptions never get filled. It took me a minute to let that sink in. As a doctor, I was comfortable with my routine: I consulted with my patients, determined with them the best course of care and then used “the power of the pen” to write prescriptions to address what was ailing them.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO