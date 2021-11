The Ramp, the tiny toylike skateboarding sim that Malindy wrote about so beautifully a few months back, may be the most gorgeous game of 2021. Not only does it have a truly stellar commitment to the colour yoke, its patchy concrete and sun-stained woods form shapes that are enduringly lovely to look at. An empty swimming pool here becomes a perfect place for pulling off jumps and grinds, but it's also a sort of inverted Henry Moore sculpture. Add in the perfect sound effects - the grainy spin of wheels, the clack of a board connecting with a hard surface - and you have something truly special.

