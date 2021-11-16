ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

South Twin Falls Traffic Light Installation Delayed

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Watch for work crews and flaggers if you head south in Twin Falls as the installation of a newer traffic light is delayed. The...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Mule Deer Left to Waste On Island Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking to find out who shot and left a mule deer buck to waste near Burley earlier this month. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline that the buck was found intact on Peterson Island, just east of town along the Snake River. The animal was shot by a firearm however, at the time only an archery hunt was ongoing. Officers think the animal was killed sometime within a week it was discovered on Nov. 12. Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone that may have been hunting in the area between November 5 and 11, to report it to Officer Nate Woods (208) 539-4406 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Hoping For Snow? Solider Mountain To Have Pray For Snow Party

Thanksgiving is this week and that means winter is upon us. With winter comes skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and of course to do those, you need snow. While Idaho never seems to lack snow in the winter, just to be on the safe side it is best to pray for snow, to do all these fun activities that make winter such a fun season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Long Delays for Trains in Twin Falls ID Could Get Shorter

Another guest got waylaid by a train. The tracks are near our studios and periodically a guest doing well on time gets sidetracked. Usually at the Washington Street crossing and sometimes at Blue Lakes Boulevard. I rarely have these encounters but will offer when it does happen, it’s usually a day I’m on my way to an appointment.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

No Night Clubs In Twin Falls? No Problem, Go Wash Your Car

Moving to Twin Falls has been an adjustment and a few observations have been made. Mostly it has been little things such as the smells, the local restaurants and lack of other businesses, and different types of people. One thing that was brought to my attention recently was the lack of nightlife. I am not a nightclub kind of guy, so I didn't even notice until someone brought it to my attention.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Charter School in Development for South Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Plans are in the works to construct a new school building in south Twin Falls for an expanding charter school. In late October the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for applicant XL Charter Charter Development for a kindergarten through eighth-grade charter school on Orchard Drive, just east of Harrison Street South. The building will be occupied by the growing Pinecrest Academy of Idaho, currently located at a Twin Falls church in downtown Twin Falls. The proposed school would accommodate 500 students along with 30 employees. The school would operate within typical school hours of 7:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Orchard Street#Klix
95.7 KEZJ

More Multi-story Buildings Proposed for Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A developer that is currently constructing a multi-story mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls is working on another pair of tall buildings along with a parking garage in the downtown area. Galena Opportunity, Inc. went before the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on November 9, to request an additional height of 85 feet for another two proposed buildings on what is now open parking that runs along 2nd Street South between Shoshone and Hansen streets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

Double Motorcycle Crash in Twin Falls Sends Three to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized Friday evening when two motorcycles crashed in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Twin Falls man on an orange Harley Davidson was first sent to a local hospital and then later flown by air ambulance out of the area. A 47-year-old Twin Falls man on a black Harley Davidson was flown from the scene to an area hospital while a 38-year-old passenger, also from Twin Falls, on the same motorcycle was taken by ambulance. ISP said both motorcycles were headed south on Washington Street when the driver of the orange Harley tried to make a left turn and was hit by the black Harley. ISP said no one had been wearing helmets. The crash blocked the street for about two hours.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls ID Downtown Ice Skating Rink Opening December 5

I received exciting news today. The Twin Falls Downtown Commons ice skating rink will open on Sunday, December 5. It's time Magic Valley to knock the dust off those ice skates and make plans to attend the opening of the downtown ice rink on December 5. I reached out to the city of Twin Falls Monday morning and asked when preparations were expected to begin.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Two Adults Killed in Rollover Near Downey, Juvenile Hospitalized

DOWNEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An early Sunday rollover crash near Downey killed two people and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 2:12 a.m. on Interstate 15 for a 2015 Chevrolet pickup that rolled and ejected two men. The two, 32 and 36, both from Idaho Falls died at the scene, neither of them had a seat belt on. A juvenile passenger was taken to an area hospital. ISP said the driver had gone off the roadway and struck a guardrail before the pickup rolled.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Several Hospitalized after Cattle Truck Runs Burley Light

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities say multiple people were sent to the hospital Wednesday when a cattle truck hit an SUV at an intersection in Burley. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old driver from Twin Falls of the semi-truck loaded with cattle failed to stop at the traffic light at West Main Street and Bedke Blvd and hit a Honda Pilot. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived they found the Honda driver injured, but didn't say how many additional people were hurt.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Toxic Algal Blooms Still Present at Magic and Salmon Falls Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests at two Magic Valley reservoirs have come back positive for toxic levels of algal blooms that have been present since the summer months. The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) issued a notice on social media this week that said tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality continue to show toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. Despite low water levels, there are reports of blooms near the docks at both bodies of water.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Kimberly Interchange to be Rebuilt, Public Invited to Meeting

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-An important agricultural and industrial route connected to the interstate north of Hansen is scheduled to be rebuilt next year and the Magic Valley public is invited to view the plans at an upcoming meeting. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the public meeting for the I-84/ID-50 Kimberly Interchange project on November 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly. The interchange at exit 182 is slated to be rebuilt in 2022 and 2023.
KIMBERLY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy