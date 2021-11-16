ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. manufacturing output races to 2-1/2-year high

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Production at U.S. factories rebounded more than expected in October as the drag from Hurricane Ida faded and motor vehicle output picked up, but manufacturing continues to be constrained by shortages of raw materials and labor. Manufacturing output surged 1.2% last month to its highest level...

wtvbam.com

wtvbam.com

U.S. business activity slows moderately in mid-November – IHS Markit survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity slowed moderately in November amid labor shortages and raw material delays, contributing to prices continuing to soar halfway through the fourth quarter. Data firm IHS Markit said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold steadies near 2-month high as U.S. inflation data in focus

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near a two-month high on Tuesday, drawing support from lower U.S. yields in the run-up to data that could shed more light on the U.S. inflation picture. Spot gold inched up 0.05% to $1,825.25 per ounce by 1334 GMT, around $2 shy of...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Oil falls on expected deal to tap emergency crude reserves

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe. The U.S. Department of Energy is expected...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
kdal610.com

Asian stock valuations decline to near 1-1/2 year low

(Reuters) – The valuations of Asian equities dropped to a 17-month low at the end of October on concerns over China’s weakening economy and as analyst upgrades in earnings estimates failed to boost equities this year. The forward 12-month price-to earnings ratio (P/E) for the MSCI Asia-Pacific index dropped to...
STOCKS
wtvbam.com

Japan to allocate $5.2 billion to fund chip plants by TSMC, others – Nikkei

(Reuters) – Japan will allocate about 600 billion yen ($5.2 billion) from its fiscal 2021 supplementary budget to support advanced semiconductor manufacturers including the world’s No. 1 contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), Nikkei reported on Tuesday. As part of the stimulus package, the Japanese government will invest about...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold firmer, hits 2-mo. high, as U.S. inflation report not tame

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher and hit another two-month high in midday dealings Tuesday. The yellow metal bulls are touting a U.S. inflation report that did not tamp down worries about rising prices. December gold was last up $3.80 at $1,831.70 and December Comex silver was last down $0.257 at $24.29 an ounce.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
REAL ESTATE

