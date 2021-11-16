The Contested History, Contemporary Style, and Indomitable Future of the Trench Coat

Certain styles will always be considered staples—straight-leg jeans, white T-shirts, crew-neck sweaters, perfectly tailored blazers—but that doesn’t mean they need to be boring. Take the trench coat, for example: Created sometime around the mid- to late 1800’s, this perfectly practical jacket has maintained its sense of utilitarian consistency for centuries. But over the years, plenty of designers have given it their own spin, rendering it in unexpected fabrics, playing with proportion, or going wild with color and texture. This season is no exception: some of our favorites include a luxe leather version from Ralph Lauren, a quilted number from Avec Les Filles and a color blocked convertible option from Burberry (the British house that can be held mostly responsible for coat’s enduring appeal). If the idea of going for a standard tan gabardine feels like a snooze, but you still want something that feels like an heirloom, these contemporary trenches will fit the bill.

