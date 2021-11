Looking for the best specialist in Battlefield 2042? Battlefield has abandoned its traditional class system and now offers a roster of specialists which you can use in multiplayer. Each specialist has a unique gadget and ability, which you can use to cause damage, gather intel, heal allies and much more. This guide will break down which specialist is best in Battlefield 2042. We’ll also provide a full specialist tier list so that you can see how they all compare.

