New Alzheimer's research yields guarded optimism

wypr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article110,000 Marylanders have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. More than twice that many care for them. And both numbers are growing. In June, the FDA approved the first new drug in 17 years...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

TribTown.com

Recognizing the signs of Alzheimer’s

The holidays are a time of year when families gather together for what might be the first time in months or even years. That’s especially true this year as COVID-19 vaccinations have made it safer for people to travel and visit family in person. That’s also how many family members...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease

In a new study from the University of Texas at Dallas, researchers found a new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease. They reported how declines in a measure of brain network organization precede cognitive impairment in older adults. Researchers also found that brain network declines are greater among individuals without a college...
SCIENCE
WINKNEWS.com

Research breakthroughs hope for earlier Alzheimer’s detection

Right now, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers are working hard to find out why some people get it, some people don’t, and how to stop it. Every 60 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease, but there are breakthroughs being made by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Alzheimer’s Research Shifts from Amyloid and Tau to Neuroinflammation, Other Causes

INmune Bio President and CEO Dr. R.J. Tesi, M.D./Courtesy INmune Bio. Research into Alzheimer’s disease is shifting from amyloid plaque and tau protein to neuroinflammation, white matter changes and insulin resistance. The reasons include failures in amyloid and tau therapeutics and new findings that are helping to uncover the breadth of pathology in the onset and progression of this neurodegenerative condition.
SCIENCE
Click2Houston.com

New research looking to identify Alzheimer’s disease through blood test

HOUSTON – New research indicates a blood test can be used to identify people with brain amyloid, which is a protein that’s a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s. On Thursday, Dr. Reisa Sperling, director at the Center for Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment at Brigham Women’s Hospital said the test is “very accurate.”
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

Study proposes new biomarkers to determine the neuronal damage in Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease is the main neurodegenerative disease in old people for which there is no treatment or efficient prevention yet. Current diagnostic methods do not detect one of the earliest and most relevant alterations of the disease: the degree of synaptic dysfunction that shows the neuronal damage. A research study by the Intercellular Communication Group of the Faculty of Biology and the Institute of Neurosciences of the University of Barcelona (UBNeuro), led by Professor Fernando Aguado, has discovered molecules in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with Alzheimer's that may be a potential biomarker of damage to synapses, the structure that allows communication between neurons.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Why so few patients have gotten Biogen's new Alzheimer's treatment

Despite Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm being the first new Alzheimer's treatment in 18 years and the first to address the cause of the disease rather than its symptoms, it hasn't been given to many patients. The drug's high cost, lack of coverage by insurers and questions about how well it actually works have all contributed to the lack of usage, NPR reported Nov. 8.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

NIA-VA effort increases recruitment of veterans for Alzheimer’s research

A pilot program, part of an ongoing collaboration between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research and Development and NIA, has so far resulted in successfully recruiting more than 60 veterans for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias research. As part of the program, the VA and NIA are partnering with the NIA-funded Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers (ADRCs) to increase veteran participation in research on Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Strategic priorities for the pilot include recruiting veterans, especially from diverse populations, and investigating unique risk factors for this population. Research coordinators at each participating ADRC have worked directly with VA and NIA staff to identify and address challenges, develop pragmatic solutions, and share best practices and materials to increase veteran outreach and sustain enrollment.
MILITARY
Daily Item

Alzheimer's care, as complicated as the disease

Families trying to help a loved one dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias need to juggle increasing degrees of care as the disease progresses — sometimes to the point of acknowledging when it’s time to seek professional help. “I’ve heard it more than enough times that somebody felt horribly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Researchers Behind Alzheimer’s Vaccine Recruited the First Human Patient

The Swedish biopharma company Alzinova AB developed a vaccine that can treat patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The vaccine has been studied on animals, and it will now enter Phase 1b clinical study. The vaccine is named ALZ-101, and the first human clinical trial (FIH) will include patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.
HEALTH
Midland Daily News

Taking stock of Alzheimer's

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a time to recognize the toll of the disease, to reflect on the lives affected by it and to support the fight against it. Thankfully, there are help and resources in the Midland area for those with the disease, their loved ones and their caretakers.
MIDLAND, MI
The Beacon Newspapers

New Alzheimer’s drug breeds skepticism

The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works. Several major medical centers remain undecided on whether to use...
BOSTON, MA
MarketRealist

Two Chinese Companies Own the New Alzheimer’s Nasal Vaccine

Recent Alzheimer's treatment drugs have had difficulty achieving FDA (Food & Drug Administration) approval due to a lack of proof of efficacy. Now, a nasal vaccine that reportedly prevents and slows the progression of Alzheimer's is heading into its first human trial. Here's who owns the Alzheimer's nasal vaccine and what's next for the research process as the first human trial launches.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Remarkable milestone’: Researchers launch first clinical trial of nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease

BOSTON (WJW) — The first human clinical trial is underway for a nasal vaccine meant to prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a press release from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the trial comes after 20 years of research. “The launch of the first human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s […]
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

New Approach Provides Potential Vaccine and Treatment for Alzheimer’s

Summary: A newly developed antibody-based treatment and protein-based vaccine reduced Alzheimer’s symptoms in mouse models, researchers report. A promising new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease—and also vaccinate against it—has been developed by a team of UK and German scientists. Both the antibody-based treatment and the protein-based vaccine developed by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSLA

New center, advances in treatment could help reverse Alzheimer’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex is now home to a new center devoted to helping Alzheimer’s and dementia patients find answers to these devastating diseases. LSU Health Shreveport along with community partners opened The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center on Olive Street in November. It was a long time coming for Dr. Elizabeth Disbrow, director of the Center for Brain Health at LSU Health Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KCCI.com

Alzheimer's caregiver calls for new form of support in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Caregivers for Iowans with dementia are facing their own health risks. That's why the Alzheimer's Association is speaking up for them. The Iowa Chapter says depression is 28% and chronic health issues are 64% higher for caregivers of people with dementia versus other caregivers. Caregivers help...
IOWA STATE

