New Alzheimer's research yields guarded optimism

A pilot program, part of an ongoing collaboration between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research and Development and NIA, has so far resulted in successfully recruiting more than 60 veterans for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias research. As part of the program, the VA and NIA are partnering with the NIA-funded Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers (ADRCs) to increase veteran participation in research on Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Strategic priorities for the pilot include recruiting veterans, especially from diverse populations, and investigating unique risk factors for this population. Research coordinators at each participating ADRC have worked directly with VA and NIA staff to identify and address challenges, develop pragmatic solutions, and share best practices and materials to increase veteran outreach and sustain enrollment.
Comments / 0