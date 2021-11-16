New Alzheimer's research yields guarded optimism

Alzheimer's disease is the main neurodegenerative disease in old people for which there is no treatment or efficient prevention yet. Current diagnostic methods do not detect one of the earliest and most relevant alterations of the disease: the degree of synaptic dysfunction that shows the neuronal damage. A research study by the Intercellular Communication Group of the Faculty of Biology and the Institute of Neurosciences of the University of Barcelona (UBNeuro), led by Professor Fernando Aguado, has discovered molecules in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with Alzheimer's that may be a potential biomarker of damage to synapses, the structure that allows communication between neurons.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO