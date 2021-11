If you don’t have a pair of good blue jeans in your wardrobe, allow us to explain exactly why you should remedy that as soon as possible. The best men’s blue jeans, once a workwear staple, are now fit for work and play, particularly when made in rich shades of indigo and done up with perhaps a helpful hint of stretch. To say that you need at least one great pair is an understatement. Of course, it goes without saying that you should also keep in mind how your pants should fit, so we’ll offer up options for different body types, too.

