The House’s approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure package Friday brings with it authorization for Interstate 14, a new freeway to, in part, pass through the Miss-Lou. I-14 would roughly mirror the path of US-84 across Mississippi, from Natchez through Brookhaven, Collins, Laurel, and up to Meridian before crossing the state line. The completed project would stretch from Midland-Odessa, Texas to Augusta, Georgia. The official designation is the first step toward making the freeway happen, although it’s expected to take decades for it to actually be built.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO