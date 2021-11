Maryland’s economy gained 14,900 jobs in October and the state’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.9% to 5.7%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. The latest numbers mean that the state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 […] The post Maryland Adds 14,900 Jobs In October: Unemployment Decreases To 5.7%: Labor Report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO