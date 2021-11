Uncharted 4 was a smash-hit for Naughty Dog, selling over 2.7 million units within the first seven days of its release and grossing $56 million in digital sales within the first three weeks. Plays have been eagerly waiting for the chance to jump back into Nathan Drake’s shoes, but with current-gen consoles here and PCs getting more powerful by the day, it’s time for an upgrade. Luckily, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (containing both Uncharted 4 and expansion The Lost Legacy) has just been rated by the Australian Classification Board for PC and PlayStation 5. What does that mean? Well, it likely means that a release date is on the horizon. Looking back on previous gaps between rating and release date announcements, the title could be here as soon as February 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO