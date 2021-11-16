Fantasy football waivers: Should you keep or cut these 7 players ahead of Week 11?

You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 11 of fantasy football in 2021.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

We’ve got some intriguing RB names this week and more bye weeks to contend with. Let’s run through who you might drop:

1

RB Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

It was completely understandable that you spent a lot to pick him up when Derrick Henry went down. But Adrian Peterson and now D’Onta Foreman are taking away opportunities. If you can grab one of the big names off waivers? You can send him to the wire.

VERDICT: Drop him

2

Eagles RBs not named Miles Sanders

We already know Kenneth Gainwell should have been dropped last week. But Boston Scott went off for 11-for-81, plus two catches in Week 10. Jordan Howard had 83 yards of his own.

So what happens when Miles Sanders comes back, perhaps next week? Sadly, you need to wait around and find out.

VERDICT: Keep them

3

WR Marvin Jones Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

I had such high hopes after the start to the season, but he’s completely fallen off. I think its safe to cut him.

VERDICT: Drop him

4

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

No scores in his past two weeks against tough competition and the rest of his slate is relatively tough until Weeks 15-16 (Texans and Jets). I’d say he’s safe to drop.

VERDICT: Drop him

5

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor owns this backfield and Hines isn’t getting enough receiving work to justify holding on to him.

VERDICT: Drop him

6

WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

One target, one catch against the Raiders in Week 9. I think he’ll be more involved even with Kenny Golladay back, so hang on to him.

VERDICT: Keep him

7

WR Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

Touchdowns in two straight … but just five receptions combined and he hasn’t caught more that four passes in a game all season. If you absolutely need to drop him, I think you could. If not?

VERDICT: Keep him