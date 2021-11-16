ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football waivers: Should you keep or cut these 7 players ahead of Week 11?

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WLax_0cyJcnz300

You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 11 of fantasy football in 2021.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

We’ve got some intriguing RB names this week and more bye weeks to contend with. Let’s run through who you might drop:

1

RB Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

It was completely understandable that you spent a lot to pick him up when Derrick Henry went down. But Adrian Peterson and now D’Onta Foreman are taking away opportunities. If you can grab one of the big names off waivers? You can send him to the wire.

VERDICT: Drop him

2

Eagles RBs not named Miles Sanders

We already know Kenneth Gainwell should have been dropped last week. But Boston Scott went off for 11-for-81, plus two catches in Week 10. Jordan Howard had 83 yards of his own.

So what happens when Miles Sanders comes back, perhaps next week? Sadly, you need to wait around and find out.

VERDICT: Keep them

3

WR Marvin Jones Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

I had such high hopes after the start to the season, but he’s completely fallen off. I think its safe to cut him.

VERDICT: Drop him

4

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

No scores in his past two weeks against tough competition and the rest of his slate is relatively tough until Weeks 15-16 (Texans and Jets). I’d say he’s safe to drop.

VERDICT: Drop him

5

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor owns this backfield and Hines isn’t getting enough receiving work to justify holding on to him.

VERDICT: Drop him

6

WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

One target, one catch against the Raiders in Week 9. I think he’ll be more involved even with Kenny Golladay back, so hang on to him.

VERDICT: Keep him

7

WR Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

Touchdowns in two straight … but just five receptions combined and he hasn’t caught more that four passes in a game all season. If you absolutely need to drop him, I think you could. If not?

VERDICT: Keep him

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
thespun.com

Football World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn Speculation

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a terrific job during the team’s defense around this year. In turning the Cowboys defense from one of the league’s worst to one of its best, Quinn’s become subject of some interesting rumors. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner reported that Quinn is being...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Titans#Saints#Jaguars#American Football#Rb#Eagles#Wr#Texans#Jets
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson has special message for Seahawks fans

Things just keep getting worse for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was expected to take down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 at Lumen Field, but they suffered a rough defeat. The offense struggled and the defense couldn't stop Colt McCoy. While the Seahawks are now 3-7 on the season,...
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy