The 8 best moments from Peyton and Eli Manning's 'MNF' Week 10, including Philip Rivers' bolo tie story

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cPD2_0cyJbNGU00

The Monday Night Football Mannings Megacast was back once again, with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams facing off in a Week 10 tilt that included Eli Manning’s former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

So it’s time yet again to round up some of the best moments we saw from the Mannings and their guests, who included Al Michaels, Phil Mickelson, Draymond Green and Philip Rivers (note: No current NFL players, which makes sense because there’s definitely a curse!).

We finally learned the story behind Rivers’ bolo ties, heard Green drop a bad word and were treated to some good ol’ fashioned Eli Manning Faces. Let’s run through the highlights below:

1

Peyton got Draymond Green to say a different word for "butt" on TV

These guys are such pranksters.

2

Rivers told the origin story of his famous bolo ties

It turns out he was sticking it to his head coach with the Chargers.

3

Phil Mickelson believes in the Manningcast Curse

LOL. He said he’s not playing next week because of it.

A bonus highlight:

4

Philip Rivers Face vs. Eli Manning Face

This had me cackling.

5

Eli needled Peyton about the 4th-and-6 play Peyton wouldn't have gone for

“You’re on fire!” HA!

6

Good recovery, Eli

Aaron Darnold? Oops.

7

Dray was asked to talk smack to Peyton

And Green pretty much nailed it.

8

Eli has a "cute little swing," per Mickelson

I mean, of course Phil’s gonna say that.

