Decatur, GA

A Well-Received Novella to Evolve Across North Carolina

By State Authorization
pfeiffer.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Gulledge ’79, author of A Poor Man’s Supper, calls the novella “a mountain ballad in prose” that unfolds in the rugged North Carolina mountains of Appalachia during the 1880s. The 2017 book, which Gulledge now views as the first installment in a projected three-part work he’s writing, carries...

www.pfeiffer.edu

Wide Open Eats

Livermush is a North Carolina Favorite

North Carolina is home to many wonderful things that have made their way across the nation, or at least the South, such as excellent barbecue, Cheerwine and Krispy Kreme. And then there's one other thing that has mostly stayed within the state borders: Livermush. The name doesn't do much to whet the appetite, but this Southern food is one worth tracking down. If you're not familiar with livermush, we're going to tell you all about this "poor man's pâté" that you should definitely try.
Decatur, GA
One Writer

Snow this Winter for North Carolina?

The old folks say to watch the acorns and other wildlife predictors...here are some predictions for this year’s winter snowfall in North Carolina. Snow in North CarolinaFree for commercial use, Pixabay.
businesstodaync.com

Why retirees are flocking to North Carolina

Nov. 15. By Ricky Allen. Retirees often spend their golden years relaxing and making the most of every day. Most look for a prime location with a bustling community of pensioners, and North Carolina is one of these places. Not to mention, the state also has a wealth of natural and scenic spots for older adults to enjoy, such as the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and the Great Smoky Mountains. The United States Census reports that in 2019, 16.7% of the state’s population were adults aged 65 and older, which is three years over the average retirement age. This is also significantly higher than in other states. Having this many retirees is a sure sign that the area can cater to your needs and lifestyle. But what makes North Carolina such a great state to move to once you become a pensioner? Other than breathtaking views, here are just some of the reasons that retirees are relocating to the state:
ECONOMY
theculturetrip.com

The Best Cabins to Book in North Carolina

The foothills and towering mountain ranges of North Carolina provide the perfect backdrop for a rustic cabin retreat. Though the state spans from the Appalachians to the Atlantic shore, the mountains offer everything from sprawling getaways for large groups to cozy boltholes for two. If you‘re looking for cabins to rent in North Carolina, here are the best – bookable on Culture Trip.
TRAVEL
restorationnewsmedia.com

The final season of ‘North Carolina Bookwatch’

All good things have to come to an end. And PBS-NC’s “North Carolina Bookwatch” television program has been a mighty good thing for me, and I hate to see it come to an end. But it will end with a short season that began last week and features five important...
TV & VIDEOS
duke.edu

Two Duke Scholars Received North Carolina's Highest Honor

Two Duke faculty members will be honored Thursday with the state’s highest civilian honor, the North Carolina Award. Governor Roy Cooper will present the award to Timothy B. Tyson for literature and to Blake S. Wilson for science. The award was created by the General Assembly in 1961 to recognize...
EDUCATION
chowan.edu

Dr. Gregory S. Taylor Receives Highest Prize for North Carolina Historian

Dr. Gregory S. Taylor Distinguished Professor of History at Chowan University has received recognition by the North Carolina Literary and Historical Association (NCLHA). His most recent work, Central Prison: A History of North Carolina’s State Penitentiary was named the winner of the 2021 Ragan Old North State Award for Nonfiction. In the email announcement, John Blythe, NCHLA president, noted that this “award is presented for achievement in non-fiction and honors Sam Ragan, poet, critic, publisher, and the first secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources,”
MURFREESBORO, NC
Grist

North Carolina v. forever chemicals

It’s Thursday, November 18, and North Carolina wants to hold companies accountable for PFAS pollution. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein filed four lawsuits against 14 fire retardant manufacturers earlier this month for issues relating to the release of “forever chemicals” from their products. In a press release, Stein argued that the companies sold a popular type of fire suppressant despite knowing its harms, thereby polluting communities and endangering countless first responders.
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

808 Announces New Distributor for North and South Carolina

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC PINK:RNWR) ('808' or the 'Company'), today announces that the Company has recruited and secured new distributor for the territories of North Carolina and South Carolina. According to Mr. David Chen, President and CEO of the Company,...
ECONOMY
foxcharleston.com

Job Positions Across South Carolina Remain Open

Between workforce challenges, the supply chain crisis, and the ongoing issues with covid, the economy is being held back. As a result, there are 98,000 unemployed South Carolinians and 102,000 open jobs within the state. FOX 24 News Reporter Eli Brand has more detail regarding the issue and offers suggestions on applying for jobs.
JOBS
WLOS.com

Current COVID-19 policies for schools across Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As COVID-19 metrics change across North Carolina, state law requires school boards to vote at least once a month on whether or not to require face coverings, and go over any necessary updates to each school districts' coronavirus policies. Here are the latest COVID-19 policies for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
6abc

North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival

CARY, N.C. -- The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is back for its fifth year at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Equal parts sculpture park, light show, and cultural showcase, this event has regularly attracted over 100,000 visitors. The event is different each year, adding to the excitement. "It's always new--if...
CARY, NC

