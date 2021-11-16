A Well-Received Novella to Evolve Across North Carolina

Nov. 15. By Ricky Allen. Retirees often spend their golden years relaxing and making the most of every day. Most look for a prime location with a bustling community of pensioners, and North Carolina is one of these places. Not to mention, the state also has a wealth of natural and scenic spots for older adults to enjoy, such as the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and the Great Smoky Mountains. The United States Census reports that in 2019, 16.7% of the state’s population were adults aged 65 and older, which is three years over the average retirement age. This is also significantly higher than in other states. Having this many retirees is a sure sign that the area can cater to your needs and lifestyle. But what makes North Carolina such a great state to move to once you become a pensioner? Other than breathtaking views, here are just some of the reasons that retirees are relocating to the state:

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO