Florida teacher dies after suing hospital to get ivermectin

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman hospitalized with COVID-19 died after her husband sued in an unsuccessful attempt to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin, AP reports.

Tamara Drock, 47, died Friday 12 weeks after she was admitted to Palm Beach Beach Gardens Medical Center, Ryan Drock told the Palm Beach Post.

Ryan sued the hospital in October in an effort to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proved effective in pre-clinical trials.

Drock’s lawsuit was rejected by a Palm Beach County Circuit judge last month, saying allowing judges to countermand doctors’ decisions could set a dangerous precedent.

The judge urged the Drocks and the hospital to try to reach an agreement on their own. A deal fell apart after a doctor agreed to administer ivermectin at a dosage the family’s attorney said was too low, the newspaper reported.

Tenet Healthcare, which owns the hospital, did not respond to messages seeking comment, the paper reported.

Ryan Drock, who also was infected but recovered from COVID, told the Post he’s not giving up.

“I’m hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this,” Drock said. “If she had walked out of the hospital she could have had the medication.”

