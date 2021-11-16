ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' LeBron James reacts to Alex Caruso's return to L.A.

By Sanjesh Singh
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers had an emotional moment Monday when the Chicago Bulls came to town.

The game marked the return of Alex Caruso to Staples Center for the first time since he left for the Bulls in the summer. Caruso signed a four-year deal worth $37 million after L.A. didn’t match the offer.

Caruso rose through the ranks as an undrafted rookie vying for minutes in the summer league, became a key member of the South Bay Lakers, then became pivotal for the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis en route to a 2019-20 NBA title.

Though LeBron didn’t play in the blowout loss, he shared a moment with Caruso on the court and reacted to it on Twitter:

