Sonoma-Cutrer’s Cara Morrison and Zidaniela Arcidiacono Are Crafting California Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Rooted in Burgundian Traditions

It was a decade ago, 2011, when Matt Marshall, Ryan Marshall and Sean Davis launched their brand in Yamhill County and soon began pouring their wines in downtown Carlton at the Horse Radish — now next door to their young tasting room. Davis, the brother-in-law, is also the winemaker, and he worked Dijon clones 114, 115, 777 and Swiss-born Mariafeld from the family’s 15-acre planting as well as Hirschy Vineyard, both in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. It’s an extremely youthful offering that’s Beaujolais-ish with its fruit punch approach of cherry and blueberry juice. making it a very fun Pinot Noir that offers little in the way of tannin yet is far from flabby.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO