Sonoma-Cutrer’s Cara Morrison and Zidaniela Arcidiacono Are Crafting California Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Rooted in Burgundian Traditions
Any California wine enthusiast, be they a self-proclaimed expert on Sonoma AVAs or a casual weeknight sipper, has likely tasted one of Sonoma-Cutrer’s award-winning Chardonnays or Pinot Noirs. Based in the heart of Sonoma, the Brown-Forman-owned winery was modeled after a Burgundian winery. It began with Chardonnay and after several years...vinepair.com
Comments / 0