ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sonoma-Cutrer’s Cara Morrison and Zidaniela Arcidiacono Are Crafting California Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Rooted in Burgundian Traditions

By Jessica Fields
vinepair.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny California wine enthusiast, be they a self-proclaimed expert on Sonoma AVAs or a casual weeknight sipper, has likely tasted one of Sonoma-Cutrer’s award-winning Chardonnays or Pinot Noirs. Based in the heart of Sonoma, the Brown-Forman-owned winery was modeled after a Burgundian winery. It began with Chardonnay and after several years...

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

Related
greatnorthwestwine.com

Alexana Winery 2018 Revana Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, $55

Dr. Revana’s hilltop property in the Dundee Hills is home to 10 clones of Pinot Noir – including “suitcase” examples from famed La Tâche in Burgundy and the one credited to Willamette Valley maverick Charles Coury — and winemaker Bryan Weil gathered them all for this bold, rich and juicy expression from the 18 soils types across the 55-acre site. By Oct. 8, all these lots were in the door, and they spent 11 months in a barrel program of 27% new French oak. Tones of dusty strawberry, boysenberry and sweet herbs lead to a balanced but big structure that could be described as a Cab lover’s Pinot Noir that leads out with a blueberry/pomegranate finish.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Emeritus Vineyards Hallberg Ranch Pinot Noir 2018

Cooking And Sipping, Holiday Meals, Weekday Dinner Pairings. Emeritus Vineyards Hallberg Ranch Pinot Noir 2018 Review. This wine tantalizes the senses with notes of cheese rind, cherry, and balsamic glaze. It has an inviting salinity on the nose and would be delicious with baked macaroni and cheese.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Volatus Pinot Noir 2020

Dinner Parties, Relaxing After Work, Wine And Cheese Night. This wine smells like bright, sweet, juicy, cherry Starburst! It is very balanced palate with good concentration and great natural acidity, leaving enough fruit to fill it out.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Napa, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Aromas, CA
Reverse Wine Snob

Primo Pinot INSIDER DEAL! Center of Effort Edna Valley Estate Pinot Noir

This 93-point beauty is over 40% off for the next day. It's another delicious, perfect 10 splurge for your Christmas table. Earlier this week we brought you a special Howell Mountain Cab splurge for your upcoming Christmas celebrations. Today, we've got another, more traditional pick for your holiday meals - Pinot Noir. Just like that deal, we gave this wine a Taste rating of 10 and we're offering it here today at a huge discount off the normal price.
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Marshall Davis Wine 2019 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton, $25

It was a decade ago, 2011, when Matt Marshall, Ryan Marshall and Sean Davis launched their brand in Yamhill County and soon began pouring their wines in downtown Carlton at the Horse Radish — now next door to their young tasting room. Davis, the brother-in-law, is also the winemaker, and he worked Dijon clones 114, 115, 777 and Swiss-born Mariafeld from the family’s 15-acre planting as well as Hirschy Vineyard, both in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. It’s an extremely youthful offering that’s Beaujolais-ish with its fruit punch approach of cherry and blueberry juice. making it a very fun Pinot Noir that offers little in the way of tannin yet is far from flabby.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Papapietro Perry Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018

Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals, Pleasing A Crowd. Papapietro Perry Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018 Review. This California Pinot shows just the right amount of oak, bringing out a whisper of vanilla that accentuates its concentration of fruit. Its lively aromas of ripe raspberry jam and freshly turned earth make this wine reminiscent of Oregon Pinot. A near-perfect balance of fruit and acid make this wine worth its higher price tag.
DRINKS
sonomamag.com

21 Rising Stars on Sonoma’s Wine Scene

The ones to watch. The up-and-comers. The fresh faces. In the coming years, these are the Sonoma winemakers you’ll say you knew way back when. In a wider industry where winemaking can at times feel snarky and competitive, the 21 folks on this list are refreshingly collaborative and supportive of each others’ work. Insiders say this is a big reason why Sonoma has launched so many notable careers, and why our county remains such a hotbed of innovation in the wine world.
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Sonoma Cutrer#The Brown Forman#Burgundian
Houston Chronicle

If you pour just one wine this Thanksgiving, make it this food-friendly pinot noir

Holidays are approaching, so here are some worthy wines to help us celebrate without straining our budgets. For Hanukkah, which begins Nov. 28, we have two kosher wines. For Thanksgiving and beyond, we have a stellar pinot noir from the Santa Rita Hills area of Santa Barbara County in California, plus two affordable high-quality bubblies, from Mendocino County and from Oregon's Willamette Valley.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Dutton Ranch Pinot Noir 2019

Cooking And Sipping, Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals. Bright and light on the palate, this high-acid bottling is a crowd-pleaser with a little something for everyone at the table. With a earthy florality, this bottling has a little something for everyone at the table.
FOOD & DRINKS
montereycountyweekly.com

Pairing Off: Cheez-Its and Pinot Noir

In this column we ask experts to help us pair wine with ordinary food. It’s easy to relegate Cheez-Its to a setting far beneath the crackers’ station—perhaps a Saturday afternoon with a six pack, slouched on the sofa covered in crumbs, a spaghetti western marathon on the television. But the...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Wenzlau Vineyard 'The Drawing Board' Estate Pinot Noir 2017

All-Day Sipping, Dinner Parties, Wine And Cheese Night. Wenzlau Vineyard 'The Drawing Board' Estate Pinot Noir 2017 Review. This wine is very aromatic and smells like cherries, fresh-turned soil, and a whiff of cinnamon. It has nice, light, and bright acidity that holds up the medium body without sacrificing the core of fruit.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seattle Times

In California’s Sonoma wine region, a number of beloved businesses have reopened alongside some standout newcomers.

My work as a writer and entrepreneur takes me to wine regions in all corners of the globe, but no matter how many vineyards I visit, I always return to Sonoma County, which has a relaxed and unpretentious vibe and wines that are as diverse and ever-changing as the region itself. Lying 30 miles outside of San Francisco, the region has become my second home after Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winespectator.com

10 Satisfying California Chardonnays Up to 92 Points

Chardonnay is the Golden State's most popular and widely grown white grape. And if you're looking to taste some of California's most affordable and high-quality versions, the wines in this week's selection are hard to beat. They offer a good diversity of sources too, from single-vineyard bottlings to regional blends. The top wines come from California's Chardonnay heartland, Sonoma, and are joined by notable expressions from Napa Valley and the Central Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northforker.com

The puzzle of pinot noir, the North Fork’s oldest varietal

Not always easy to grow, some North Fork winemakers seem to have figured out pinot noir. (Credit: David Benthal) Ruby-toned, silky and complex, pinot noir deftly straddles the fruity and the earthy. It goes down easy enough for beginners, while imparting a range of flavors to satisfy more rarefied palates. Not surprisingly, this light-bodied red, which pairs well with anything from pizza to poultry, saw its sales soar during the pandemic. Yet, pinot noir is an enigma to most growers, particularly here.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

The 50 Best Wines of 2021

2021 has been a year full of surprises. As the world begins to open back up, so too have our favorite restaurants, bars, and lounges. And after the hand 2020 dealt us, this year has felt like something of a breath of fresh air in the wine world and beyond.
DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Thanksgiving pinot noir with a story

When it comes to choosing a wine for Thanksgiving, it’s hard to beat a good pinot noir. And what makes the wine even better is if it has a story that’s fitting for the holiday. Such is the case with Oregon’s Maysara Winery, which was founded by Moe Momtazi and his wife, Flora, who left Iran in 1982 to escape the Islamic revolution. They fled on motorcycles through the mountains of Pakistan, made it to Europe and eventually entered the U.S. through Mexico and filed for political asylum.
DRINKS
dailyovation.com

One of Oregon Wine’s biggest Secrets of the Holiday is this Pinot Noir

One of Oregon Wine’s biggest Secrets of the Holiday is this Pinot Noir from Lenne’ Estate Winemaker Steve Lutz. Lenne’ Estates is one of Oregon Wine’s biggest secrets for a reason. They prefer to whisper, rather than shout. Even this holiday season while others are wildly promoting, Lenne is already...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Jordan Chardonnay 2019, Russian River Valley, Calif.

This November on VinePair, we’re celebrating everything about American Wine. From up-and-coming regions and our favorite bottles, to the challenges winemakers are facing right now, we’re turning a spotlight on the industry across the United States. Since it was founded in 1972, Sonoma County’s Jordan Vineyard and Winery has kept...
DRINKS
sonomacountygazette.com

Russian River winery Sonoma Cutrer joins bourbon maker to feed kids

To continue a three-year Friendsgiving tradition, Sonoma-Cutrer and Woodford Reserve are announcing a new $50,000 joint donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger. This donation by the Brown Forman Corporation-owned brands can help provide up to 500,000 meals* to kids facing food insecurity in the United States.
SONOMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy