A new federal lawsuit accuses Yale University’s law school of “blackballing” two students in retaliation for their refusal to implicate their mentor, Amy Chua. The two unnamed plaintiffs, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in the lawsuit, are both Yale law students. They accuse the university and three law school administrators—Heather Gerken, dean; Ellen M. Cosgrove, associate dean; and Yaseen Eldik, director of diversity, equity and inclusion—of threatening into cooperating with a long-standing “vendetta” against Chua, and then eventually warning a professor not to hire them for a prestigious fellowship when they wouldn’t comply.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO