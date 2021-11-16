Rubidium at the heart of signal generator

Heart-forming organoids (HFOs) derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) are a complex, highly structured in vitro model of early heart, foregut and vasculature development. The model represents a potent tool for various applications, including teratogenicity studies, gene function analysis and drug discovery. Here, we provide a detailed protocol describing how to form HFOs within 14 d. In an initial 4 d preculture period, hPSC aggregates are individually formed in a 96-well format and then Matrigel-embedded. Subsequently, the chemical WNT pathway modulators CHIR99021 and IWP2 are applied, inducing directed differentiation. This highly robust protocol can be used on many different hPSC lines and be combined with manipulation technologies such as gene targeting and drug testing. HFO formation can be assessed by numerous complementary methods, ranging from various imaging approaches to gene expression studies. Here, we highlight the flow cytometry-based analysis of individual HFOs, enabling the quantitative monitoring of lineage formation.
