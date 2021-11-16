ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubidium at the heart of signal generator

By Steve Bush
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnritsu has introduced a signal generator family with a rubidium local oscillator option that works across 9kHz to 43.5GHz. Branded ‘Rubidium’, internal time base aging is <±2×10-8/year with option 0003 (low phase noise kit) or <±1×10-9/year with option 0056 (rubidium local oscillator). “This frequency stability is achieved either by...

TTElectronics launches 700W medical power supply

TT Electronics has launched its new 700 watt medical-grade enclosed power supply, the TAAM700. With a 6.7 inch x 3.66 inch footprint, the TAAM700 provides 17.8W per cubic inch and a wide operating temperature range from ‐30°Cto +70°C for thermally challenged environments. Coupled with its compact size, TAAM700’s industry leading...
ELECTRONICS
Digital audio amplifier delivers 8+8W stereo from one Li-ion cell

Diodes has introduced a digital stereo audio amplifier with built-in boost converter that allows 8+8W to be delivered from one Li-ion cell and 12+12W from two cells in series. 8W/channel at 10% THD+N (6Ω load 1kHz) 6.4W/channel at 1% THD+N (6Ω load 1kHz) 20mA quiescent. 700nA shutdown. Two cells (7.4V)
ELECTRONICS
Simplifying sensor design for medical equipment

Design demands include a decrease in device size, cost and power consumption, while improving accuracy, sensitivity and reliability, observes Bill Walsh of Digi-Key Electronics. Of the four common types of temperature sensors – thermocouples, resistance temperature devices, thermistors and temperature sensor ICs – temperature sensor ICs are a good option...
HEALTH
Electrically-conductive elastomer gasket CAD models

Chomerics has released 11,000 CAD models of its electrically-conductive elastomer gaskets. “Modelling a complex profile in 3D gives design engineering teams an opportunity to run simulations of the gasket’s performance in the enclosure,” according to the company. “With designs and profiles becoming smaller and enclosures requiring greater performance, the ability to spec-in a profile utilising a 3D rendering is more important than ever.”
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signal Generator#Rubidium#Ssb#136 Dbc Hz#Cw Usb
LIN RGB LED controller has 24 driver outputs

Melexis, the Belgian auto IC specialist, has launched a multi-channel LIN RGB LED controller with 24 LED driver outputs each capable of sourcing up to 60mA. Capable of driving eight RGB channels, the MLX81118 reduces the bill of materials and simplifies the design of cutting-edge interior and exterior lighting. The...
TECHNOLOGY
AVR dead-band generator disappointment

Certain Microchip (was Atmel) ATtiny and ATmega microcontrollers have a handy phase-locked loop which boosts the 16MHz clock up to 64MHz for peripherals including the PWM. These tend to have a dead-band generator to provide a pair of non-overlapping but anti-phase PWM signals to drive a half-bridge power stage – the dead-band generator ensuring that both upper and lower power transistors are simultaneously off for a brief period (the dead-band) as one takes over from the other – as if they conduct simultaneously they would short out the input rails – known as ‘shoot-through’.
TECHNOLOGY
CEA-Leti claims smallest MEMS gyroscope

CEA-Leti scientists, in collaboration with researchers at Politecnico di Milano have developed the world’s smallest-footprint MEMS gyroscope that is capable of providing navigation-grade performance. The researchers were able to meet these specifications with a sensor footprint of only 1.3 mm by leveraging nano-resistive sensing. Combining CEA-Leti’s expertise in highly sensitive...
ENGINEERING
Robot Has Double Jointed Arms

Built by the Hughes Aircraft Company in Los Angeles, the Mobot Mk.2 was designed to substitute for human beings in areas too dangerous for men to work in. Its elder brother, Mobot Mk 1, is working for the Atomic Energy Commission in the Sandia Corporation radiation laboratories in Albuquerque,New Mexico.
ENGINEERING
Technology
Electronics
More on: NXP S32K3 automotive MCU family

NXP has started production of its S32K3 automotive MCU family, built around Arm Cortex-M7 cores, and launched real-time software (called ‘Real-Time Drivers’) alongside it to support S32K3 and all S32 automotive processors featuring Arm Cortex-M or Cortex-R52 cores – so existing S32K1/S32G families too. Intended for body control, S32K3 family...
TECHNOLOGY
Toray sampling film for transparent 5G components

Toray Industries of Tokyo says it is sampling a new film for making 5G devices with good transparency, heat-resistance, flame-retardancy, and dielectric performance. They would also encompass construction materials that benefit from the film’s transparency and flame retardancy, and process release films requiring chemical and heat resistance to ensure visibility for inspections and positioning.
ENGINEERING
Generation of heart-forming organoids from human pluripotent stem cells

Heart-forming organoids (HFOs) derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) are a complex, highly structured in vitro model of early heart, foregut and vasculature development. The model represents a potent tool for various applications, including teratogenicity studies, gene function analysis and drug discovery. Here, we provide a detailed protocol describing how to form HFOs within 14 d. In an initial 4 d preculture period, hPSC aggregates are individually formed in a 96-well format and then Matrigel-embedded. Subsequently, the chemical WNT pathway modulators CHIR99021 and IWP2 are applied, inducing directed differentiation. This highly robust protocol can be used on many different hPSC lines and be combined with manipulation technologies such as gene targeting and drug testing. HFO formation can be assessed by numerous complementary methods, ranging from various imaging approaches to gene expression studies. Here, we highlight the flow cytometry-based analysis of individual HFOs, enabling the quantitative monitoring of lineage formation.
SCIENCE
Mythic launches PCIe card for analogue processor

Mythic, the analogue processor specialist for Edge AI, has unveiled a PCIe card with four M1076 Mythic Analogue Matrix Processors (AMPs), delivering up to 100 TOPs of AI performance and supporting up to 320 million weights for complex AI workloads at less than 25W of power. The MP10304 PCIe card...
COMPUTERS
sureCore memory IP in Semidynamics’ RISC-V chip

SureCore, the Sheffield low-power memory IP house, has designed a power and area efficient, high performance, multi-port, embedded memory solution for Semidynamics’ new RISC-V-based, tensor processing chip. Semidynamics is developing a high bandwidth, vector processing unit optimised for tensor processing aimed at AI applications. In order for AI to realise...
COMPUTERS
SiC defect study could improve power bipolar transistors

Silicon carbide mosfets and Schottky diodes are both subject to the unipolar limit – the trade-off between breakdown voltage and specific resistance of the drift layer. Super-junction transistors bypass this limit, and bipolar transistor are not subject to it, but both require p-type semiconductor layers in otherwise n-type unipolar devices.
ENGINEERING
Presenting an open and closed case for audio testing

The increasing use of voice-activated devices has put a spotlight on audio tests – making a case for open and closed loop testing, says Eric Hodges of Audio Precision. Classically, audio tests have assumed that the device being measured has an input and an output, and that the delay from input to output is very short. Such a test scenario is referred to as “closed loop”. However, many devices today – such as smart speakers, portable media players and even mobile handsets – either do not have a direct path between audio input and output, or that path is so inconvenient that a test technique that is not dependent on a closed loop is required: a so-called open loop test.
COMPUTERS
Gift for the Heart

Appears in the December 2021 issue. The smartwatch has been a popular Christmas gift idea for several years, but beyond its high-tech messaging and browsing capabilities that wrist strap can actually double as the gift of better health awareness. Especially for those with a history of heart problems or at risk of a stroke, wearers can be constantly informed of their heart rate and rhythm. A gift that just might save a life? Now there’s a thought that counts. Apple’s Series 7 Watch ($399+) has an electrical heart sensor and ECG app.
ELECTRONICS
Thermal trips protect power semiconductors at 175°C

Schurter has added a low-trip-temperature variant to its RTS thermal fuse range, originally launched in 2018. Rather than >210°C, they are rated at >175°C. They have been developed to protect power semiconductors from over-heating – particularly from thermal-runaway when the semiconductors are in a confined space. In such an event, the thermal fuse interrupts the circuit, now from as early as 175°C.
TECHNOLOGY

