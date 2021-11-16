Rubidium at the heart of signal generator

The increasing use of voice-activated devices has put a spotlight on audio tests – making a case for open and closed loop testing, says Eric Hodges of Audio Precision. Classically, audio tests have assumed that the device being measured has an input and an output, and that the delay from input to output is very short. Such a test scenario is referred to as “closed loop”. However, many devices today – such as smart speakers, portable media players and even mobile handsets – either do not have a direct path between audio input and output, or that path is so inconvenient that a test technique that is not dependent on a closed loop is required: a so-called open loop test.

