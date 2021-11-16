Dying Light 2: Our First Hands-On Preview

Over the last six months, we’ve seen a lot of Elden Ring, we’ve heard a lot about Elden Ring, but very few people, if any outside of From Software, have played Elden Ring. That’s no longer the case because over the last weekend I found myself completely absorbed in the world of The Lands Between. Just like many others will be as well once the Closed Network Test opens for all who are chosen to participate from November 12 to the 14th.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human Hands-On Preview – Dying Light 2: Stay Human has had a turbulent development since its original announcement in 2018, to the point where fans have been worried about what it means for the sequel and the franchise. However, I got to go hands-on with Dying...
A lot of new gameplay footage from Dying Light 2 has surfaced online, and this time we get a better look at the gameplay in Techland's upcoming work. The web is overflowing with gameplay footage from the upcoming Dying Light 2 from Techland. We can finally take a closer look at the visuals, new mechanics, and improved parkour system. The published videos suggest that we will get more of the same.
Dying Light 2's magic is in its momentum. Techland may have spent the better part of three years pulling focus onto the malleable open world it has engineered, where a choice can have sweeping consequences on the shape of the space around you, but the real draw is its movement. The kinetic sense of speed you are able to generate while piloting Aiden Caldwell, a survivor in search of his sister, around the decaying ruins of The City.
Techland has aimed to make Dying Light 2 Stay Human a much more ambitious follow-up to its 2015 open-world parkour zombie mashup. Notably, story has been given greater emphasis in pre-release footage, with Techland promising a narrative that can unfold with what seems to be hundreds of different possibilities. And in order to find out how it all actually plays, I went hands-on with Dying Light 2 on PC for about four hours of preview.
It’s better to think about Dying Light 2, Techland’s latest, as a parkour game that also has zombies in it. Zombie games, if we’re being honest, feel a little bit past it. At first, it was quite cool to run around a shopping mall filled with zombies, attacking them with...
The best decision I made in four hours with Dying Light 2 was helping a guy electrocute a goat. It wasn't quite what he was going for—this wannabe inventor was trying to create an electric fence and accidentally ended up barbecuing the town goat he hoped to keep safe. But it worked out for me, because I unlocked a weapon mod that let me add stunning electrical damage to my medieval mace. I pulled that mace out for every tough fight over the next two hours and absolutely decimated bosses and the strongest zombies I came across.
While zombie games might be one of the first genres people think of when they want to play a game in VR (virtual reality), it seems that won’t be happening to the Dying Light franchise anytime soon. Speaking to MP1st, we asked Lead Game Designer at Techland, Tymon Smektala about...
Another week, another packed episode of The Game Informer Show! This time around, we're giving you our hands-on impressions of Halo Infinite's surprise multiplayer release, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and John Carson is here to give his review of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! That's not at all, as we're also recapping Xbox's huge 20th Anniversary stream and getting playful in this edition of listener questions!
In the opening moments of Halo Infinite's campaign, a despondent pilot says to Master Chief, "You have one bullet against an entire army, what can you do on your own?" Chief, with all the stoicism that fans have come to love him for, replies in that iconic gravelly voice, "It's enough."
Next up on our Outer Wilds walkthrough, we set our eyes on Brittle Hollow to explore Riebeck's Camp, The Northern Glacier, and what became of the crew in Escape Pod 1. Make sure to check back on Parts 2 & 3 for the full Brittle Hollow walkthrough! 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Finding Riebeck's Camp 03:00 - Riebeck's Camp 05:07 - Northern Glacier 09:43 - Finding Escape Pod 1 12:45 - The Old Settlement 16:19 - The Mural of The Crash For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
Dying Light fans have been waiting a very long time for their sequel. Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been going through the development cycle for years. This hasn’t been the smoothest development game out there. We’ve seen delays and even rumors of the game being stuck in development hell. However, we now know that the game will be hitting the marketplace next year. Initially, it was slated to release this year, but again, the game was forced into another delay.
Lastly on out Outer Wilds walkthrough we experience the end of the game. From grabbing the Warp Core from Ash Twin, heading into The Vessel on Dark Bramble one last time and beyond. This video will show you how to beat Outer Wilds. 00:00 - Intro 00:24 - Retrieving The Warp Core From Ash Twin 07:00 - Heading To The Vessel on Dark Bramble 15:43 - The Vessel 17:17 - Beginning of the End Sequence For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
Next up on our Outer Wilds walkthrough we stop at the Orbital Probe Cannon to unveil it's secrets. Although finding that Probe Tracking Module may take us to depths we haven't gone before. 00:00 - Intro 02:18 - Control Module 06:39 - Launch Module 09:48 - Probe Tracking Module For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of You've Had Your Chips, the ninth Syndicate mission. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Before starting the mission,...
Next up on our Outer Wilds walkthrough, we continue our exploration of Brittle Hollow with The Hanging City. We'll explore all 4 districts including The Eye Shrine District, The Meltwater District, The School District & How To Get To The Black Forge District. Remember to check out Part 1 & Part 3 to get the full Brittle Hollow walkthrough! 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Entering The Hanging City 01:02 - Exploring The Eye Shrine District 06:16 - Exploring The Meltwater District 11:13 - Exploring The School District 14:23 - How To Get To The Black Forge District 16:56 - Exploring The Black Forge District For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A rough launch for Battlefield 2042 has seen it become one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam in a little over a week. News of the game's poorly-received start to life comes despite it also being one of the platform's most-played titles since its launch, second to Halo Infinite. Sony has finally patented the PlayStation 5's faceplates after threatening a number of other companies with legal action over making them - sparking speculation that it may begin selling its own variant editions. Horizon Forbidden West has a whole team of developers solely dedicated to making its open-world experience feel alive for players in the game, called the Living World Team. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
Here is our complete Full Outer Wilds Video Walkthrough. This will take you to all the planets in the game and their objectives to complete the game and solve the mystery of Outer Wilds. 00:00:00 - Intro 00:00:04 - Introduction 00:53:20 - Giant's Deep 01:24:21 - The Attlerock 01:32:34 - Timber Hearth 01:46:38 - Orbital Probe Cannon 02:02:12 - Ember Twin 02:47:10 - Ash Twin 03:06:15 - Sun Station 03:13:11 - Brittle Hollow Part 1 03:33:39 - Brittle Hollow Part 2 03:56:15 - Brittle Hollow Part 3 04:16:54 - White Hole Station 04:21:48 - The Interloper 04:31:11 - Hollow's Lantern 04:34:22 - Dark Bramble 05:01:59 - Quantum Moon 05:14:53 - Ending For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
