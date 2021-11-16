Dying Light 2: Our First Hands-On Preview

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A rough launch for Battlefield 2042 has seen it become one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam in a little over a week. News of the game's poorly-received start to life comes despite it also being one of the platform's most-played titles since its launch, second to Halo Infinite. Sony has finally patented the PlayStation 5's faceplates after threatening a number of other companies with legal action over making them - sparking speculation that it may begin selling its own variant editions. Horizon Forbidden West has a whole team of developers solely dedicated to making its open-world experience feel alive for players in the game, called the Living World Team. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO