The things we treasure when we’re young are often the most formative. For me, it was a black Sanyo cassette/radio combination with one speaker and an appetite for D batteries. This little radio provided access to the world that would smother my overactive and chaotic mind: all request radio, an hour block of programming on one of the few FM stations it could pick up. You had to know the phone number by heart to get in on time, as people would rush to call in and request the banal songs they would hear on an endless loop the rest of the day anyway. Not me though, I was focused on a singular task: making mixtapes from songs I was able to record off the radio.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO