Politics

Nigeria is a federation in name only. Why Buhari isn't the man to fix the problem

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs President Muhammadu Buhari committed to the genuine federalisation of the Nigerian polity? Getty ImagesThe scenes and stories emerging from Nigeria are simply frightening. Nigeria, not a regional powerhouse but traditionally a veritable continental player, has been missing in action in most vital spheres of leadership because it’s saddled with a...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ibrahim Babangida
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Sani Abacha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federalism#Mercenaries#Nigerian
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
