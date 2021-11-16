Fountain Hills Hiking Challenge

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with minimal elevation gain, and suitable for most school aged kids. We will begin near the golf course and plan 2+hours for the loop. Highlights include the Atlantic White Cedar swamp and the rustic AMC campground area, plus hopefully some fun wildlife sightings. This hike is recommended for ages 5+ due to mileage. Under 5 kids only with prior permission from leader. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required. To register click on the "Register Now" Button above or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://regi.amcboston.org/event/3038 Questions Contact: Chao at chaoranxie@gmail.com, 6172370880.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO