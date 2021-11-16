ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Fountain Hills Hiking Challenge

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisconnect from technology and join the Fountain Hills hiking challenge where you will gain physical fitness, mental well-being, explore new places, and connect with family, friends, and yourself through nature. This challenge includes 7 hikes covering approximately 34 miles through the month of November. All registered participants will receive...

