Twin Falls, ID

South Twin Falls Traffic Light Installation Delayed

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Watch for work crews and flaggers if you head south in Twin Falls as the installation of a newer traffic light is delayed. The...

Mule Deer Left to Waste On Island Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking to find out who shot and left a mule deer buck to waste near Burley earlier this month. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement that officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline that the buck was found intact on Peterson Island, just east of town along the Snake River. The animal was shot by a firearm however, at the time only an archery hunt was ongoing. Officers think the animal was killed sometime within a week it was discovered on Nov. 12. Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone that may have been hunting in the area between November 5 and 11, to report it to Officer Nate Woods (208) 539-4406 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999.
Long Delays for Trains in Twin Falls ID Could Get Shorter

Another guest got waylaid by a train. The tracks are near our studios and periodically a guest doing well on time gets sidetracked. Usually at the Washington Street crossing and sometimes at Blue Lakes Boulevard. I rarely have these encounters but will offer when it does happen, it’s usually a day I’m on my way to an appointment.
No Night Clubs In Twin Falls? No Problem, Go Wash Your Car

Moving to Twin Falls has been an adjustment and a few observations have been made. Mostly it has been little things such as the smells, the local restaurants and lack of other businesses, and different types of people. One thing that was brought to my attention recently was the lack of nightlife. I am not a nightclub kind of guy, so I didn't even notice until someone brought it to my attention.
Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 23-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when he struck the guardrail in his Mazda pickup, crossed the road and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
Wait List For Twin Falls ID Storage Units Running 2-3 Weeks

Moving sucks! I recently spent some time on the phone chatting with employees at various storage facilities in Twin Falls and learned that several of these businesses are currently running two to three-week waiting lists. My wife and I recently made the decision to leave southern Idaho. It was a...
Charter School in Development for South Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Plans are in the works to construct a new school building in south Twin Falls for an expanding charter school. In late October the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for applicant XL Charter Charter Development for a kindergarten through eighth-grade charter school on Orchard Drive, just east of Harrison Street South. The building will be occupied by the growing Pinecrest Academy of Idaho, currently located at a Twin Falls church in downtown Twin Falls. The proposed school would accommodate 500 students along with 30 employees. The school would operate within typical school hours of 7:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are Four Categories of Drivers on Twin Falls Streets

Ever watched NASCAR from Watkins Glen? It's a jarring mess. Growing up near the track, it was considered hallowed ground. Then the Formula 1 style racing came to an end and there was a long racing drought at the famous venue. Then NASCAR came along and revived the tradition. But it’s clearly a different style. Cars built for ovals are a lot more cumbersome on a road course.
Beware: The Box Elder Bugs are Still Awake in Twin Falls

It happens every year in Twin Falls, yet I still act surprised when the Boxelder Bugs start showing up around the radio station, and in the radio station. I killed two of them today on my desk. I'm not the only one dealing with them: I've seen posts on social media from people asking what they are and what to do about them.
More Multi-story Buildings Proposed for Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A developer that is currently constructing a multi-story mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls is working on another pair of tall buildings along with a parking garage in the downtown area. Galena Opportunity, Inc. went before the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on November 9, to request an additional height of 85 feet for another two proposed buildings on what is now open parking that runs along 2nd Street South between Shoshone and Hansen streets.
Magic Valley Economic Group Given Federal Revitalization Grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded several hundred thousand dollars to a Magic Valley economic development group to help revitalize contaminated and abandoned properties. Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) announced it has received a grant of $300,000 from the EPA Brownfield Revitalization Program. The Brownfield program provides funds to help underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in the U.S. clean up industrial and commercial properties. According to the EPA, a total of 66.5 million has been given out to communities across the country. “It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable. This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy in a prepared statement. RIVDA will create a Brownfield Committee that will look at possible properties for possible redevelopment with the grant. The funds will go towards properties in Blaine, Camas, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
Two Adults Killed in Rollover Near Downey, Juvenile Hospitalized

DOWNEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An early Sunday rollover crash near Downey killed two people and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 2:12 a.m. on Interstate 15 for a 2015 Chevrolet pickup that rolled and ejected two men. The two, 32 and 36, both from Idaho Falls died at the scene, neither of them had a seat belt on. A juvenile passenger was taken to an area hospital. ISP said the driver had gone off the roadway and struck a guardrail before the pickup rolled.
Toxic Algal Blooms Still Present at Magic and Salmon Falls Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests at two Magic Valley reservoirs have come back positive for toxic levels of algal blooms that have been present since the summer months. The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) issued a notice on social media this week that said tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality continue to show toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. Despite low water levels, there are reports of blooms near the docks at both bodies of water.
Unleaded Regular Reaches $4.20 a Gallon in Southern Idaho

A woman sent me a picture this morning from Eden. Unleaded regular clocked in at 4.19.9 a gallon. Since we don’t carry penny splitters in our trunks, this is essentially 4.20 a gallon. Diesel is routinely over 4.00 dollars a gallon. I saw the diesel price in Jerome and a member of my audience says he’s got the same in Pocatello.
Nearly Two Dozen Sheep Killed by Car South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman was not injured Monday when a large band of sheep ran out onto a road south of Bellevue where nearly two dozen animals were killed. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old driver of an Audi Q7 was headed south on Gannett Road at around 7:23 p.m. near Kingsbury Lane when a large group of sheep ran onto the roadway. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the sheep significantly damaging her car. Deputies found 23 sheep belonging to the Flat Top Sheep Company were killed in the collision, their value was not known.
