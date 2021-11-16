ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

It Sounds Like the Potterverse will Continue After Fantastic Beasts 3

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven that the third Fantastic Beasts movie is coming up eventually and there’s been vague mention that any movies after that might not be headed forward, asking what’s bound to happen after the third movie is a great question. The fact is that even after the coming conflict between Dumbledore and...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

It Sounds Like Star Trek and Transformers are Being Delayed

It’d be nice to say that there’s a solid reason for switching the release dates for the next Transformers and Star Trek movies, but it doesn’t appear to be that way since both of them have been shunted back a bit, with the next Transformers movie being shifted to June of 2023 and the Star Trek movie being catapulted back to a December release date of the same year. It’s kind of amusing to think that people will be moaning and groaning about this since they feel that another year is a long time to wait. But one has to remember that just a few years ago, people thought that waiting for some of the movies we’ve been discussing this year weren’t ever going to come since a few of them felt more like pipe dreams while a few of them were delayed as of late 2019 and all through 2020 thanks to the pandemic, but here we stand, reviews and all, the wait over and a new wait to be endured as the next round of movies that are being anticipated are being forced back once again. In other words, we’ll survive.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Underrated Fantasy Movies: 47 Ronin

There are three main reasons why 47 Ronin was such an underrated fantasy movie and unfortunately, they’re very important reasons that could have led to a more successful outing had they been given the kind of attention they need. Critics definitely roasted this movie and fans could even be heard to accuse it of using the ‘white savior complex’ even though Keanu Reeves’ character was written in as a half-breed that didn’t belong to either ethnicity that could have been claimed. His character, Kai, was more or less reviled in the society he found himself a part of and his standing among the samurai was that of a man that had been taken in by the lord as a child but never given much more than was needed for him to survive. In other words, he was an outcast that was shown mercy and allowed to live among the nobility as their glorified servant. But even servants have to be useful in the movies at times, so Kai was well-trained in many ways and was taught to be obedient and humble himself before his betters more often than not.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movies That Need a Reboot: Waterworld

It’s kind of hard to say that this movie should be rebooted since among many others I did happen to like it, but it’s also possible to admit that it needed a bit of help that it didn’t receive during the course of the story. Ignoring the science that says that Waterworld wouldn’t be as much of a possibility as this movie suggests, the story is a compelling one since science does mention that at one time the world was covered almost entirely, or perhaps entirely, with water. But skipping the long, drawn-out explanation of what happened, it stands to reason that if the ice caps melted today it wouldn’t cause the deluge that this movie was based around. The coastal regions would rise quite a bit, but landmasses would remain. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get into the story and discuss what could possibly be done to make this thing work again. There are a lot of great elements in the story, but something prevented it from being the smash hit that was needed to cover the budget.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
TVOvermind

Movie Review: The Spore

There have been plenty of reviews on this lesser-known horror movie but one more couldn’t hurt since quite a few of them have been short and to to the point without really digging into the whole idea of what lies beyond the movie and whether or not it’s really that interesting, to begin with. To be entirely honest, the movie is something that does carry a certain level of interest since the level of connectivity between the characters is hard to miss as things move along. There are the usual horror tropes that one might expect though since the spore, which is the main antagonist in this movie, is something that was buried within the ice long ago and is actually an ancient entity that is far more destructive than anything that humanity has ever known, and was released by global warming. The mere fact that global warming is the reason why a small town is quickly overrun by the spore and its spawn is kind of amusing since the audience doesn’t really get to see the resulting creatures that are birthed from the spores all that much, but the tension is created by the scenery, the actions of the individuals, and of course the fact radio broadcasts that can be heard throughout the movie.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is There Still a Sequel to 47 Ronin in the Works?

At this time it’s not really hard to wonder if the 47 Ronin sequel is coming, it’s whether or not it’s really going to live up to the movie that was already seen in 2013. Some folks would no doubt turn away without thinking about it, while others might say that it’s one of the few Keanu Reeves movies that didn’t end up becoming legendary for one reason or another. The truth is that 47 Ronin was a decent movie and it did have all the elements needed to have a great showing, save for the fact that its release date was kind of awkward and Reeves hadn’t become a huge star once again thanks to John Wick. He’s always been an actor that people are interested in since his roles on the big screen tend to be those that a lot of people can’t help but like. But it does sound as though the sequel to 47 Ronin will be taking on female leads rather than the male-led cast that pushed the first movie along. The fact that the sequel appears to be set a few centuries into the future and could carry a very heavy cyberpunk feel could have something to do with this.
WWE
TVOvermind

Please, No More Scream Sequels

There’s always an argument to be had online and this sentiment would likely cause another one that people would willingly jump into since some folks love that Scream is still going and some are of the mind that it should have ended a while ago. Somehow Wes Craven’s creation managed to endure a lot longer than some of us felt that it would as there are rumors that it might keep going after the next movie, though there’s no telling who’s still going to be around and who will become the next victims or killers that will take up the legacy of Ghostface. For such a simple killer there have been enough ideas to keep things going for a while, especially considering that the technology has updated and the ability to find the killer should be a lot easier. But then again, dealing with human beings is rarely easy since the person sitting next to you could be a deranged psycho killer and you’d never know it until the last second when they revealed themselves. Yeah, that’s a little grim, but it would appear to be the route that Scream is going at this point since any further connection to the main characters has to be almost done with.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Check out The Eternals Fake Pitch Meeting

The greatest and most unfortunate thing about this fake pitch meeting is that it’s absolutely right when it points out the flaws in the funniest way possible when talking about The Eternals. One of the most obvious and glaring flaws is that they weren’t allowed to help out with the fight against Thanos because they weren’t supposed to influence humanity’s advancement at all. But the kicker is that they did help to advance humanity since they introduced the technology that would allow humans to grow their civilizations, expand, and become the destructive and difficult people they eventually showed themselves to be. So, where was the adherence to the rules set down by the Celestials? Oh, right, those rules were set by writers that forgot what they wrote and tripped over their own script while falling into a plot hole, while thinking it was the way forward. Okay, so it’s not necessary to criticize that much since the movie has been making money, but the fact is that The Eternals script did kind of fumble a bit when it came to being a sensible story.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part 3#Fantastic Beasts#To Be Continued#Hard To Say#Court Of Public Opinion
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Archenemy

There are dozens of superhero movies out there, and all of them have at least something of a point to them. Archenemy does have a point, but it gets lost quite often in the dialogue that is meant to give more explanation to the tale so that people know what’s going on. But unfortunately, even when paying attention it’s tough to know what’s happening since the gritty and dark nature of this movie makes it tough to think about what you’re watching. There’s no doubt that there’s a great deal of love for Joe Manganiello, but there are times when one has to wonder just how far a person is going to be able to push a character or a movie idea until it becomes more than a little ridiculous. To say Archenemy is a horrible movie wouldn’t be fair or accurate, but to say that it’s one of those that was made for a different purpose than any other superhero movies are made would be a little closer to the truth. The fact that it came out and received little to no real recognition isn’t hard to understand.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies Where The Bad Guy Wins

The bad guy isn’t supposed to win, right? It doesn’t matter if they’re human or not, the antagonist is usually supposed to end up losing by the time the story is over. But there are movies that have broken this formula and done just fine with it. To be fair, it still catches people off-guard now and then when it does happen, but it gives a little better representation to real life in a way since it indicates that the heroes aren’t always bound to overcome the antagonist since there are those times when there might be a bad guy that the heroes can’t handle, or there might not be a protagonist in sight that can handle the bad guy. However it happens, any story that lets the bad guy win one is bound to be seen as a bit of an outlier since such movies are heavily outnumbered by those that have a happy ending, in one way or another. Here are ten movies where the bad guy managed to win.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Films That Are Making Us Miss Robin Williams Big-time

It must be true when people say that comedians are usually the saddest people. This is further justified in the quote by the late comedian, Robin Williams, who said, “I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely worthless.” It’s a sad dose of reality that still holds true up to this day. Williams is easily one of the greatest comedians of his generation. He has starred in numerous films that really made an impact in his audiences’ lives. He is a master of his craft, and a gentle soul that might have been too good for this harsh world. His untimely demise is still hard to fully accept. It’s a good thing we can always go back to his previous works to appreciate his talent, and have our lives touched by his memorable performances over and over again. Here are five films that are making us miss the famed comedian big-time:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies That Weren’t Supposed to Have Sequels but Did

There are certain stories in Hollywood that were meant to be one and done. However, for various reasons, these stories are often brought back to life in the form of a sequel. After all, if there’s one thing we know about the entertainment industry, it’s that studios are not going to pass up on any opportunity to make money. Over the years, there have been many movies that have gotten sequels even though the original films were meant to stand alone. While some of these sequels have spawned into entire movie franchises, others ended up being serious flops that probably shouldn’t have ever made it to see the light of day. Keep reading to see 10 movies that weren’t supposed to have sequels but did.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Movie Review

If I had one thing to say about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, other than I liked it overall, it would be this: it felt too rushed. There’s nothing to say that it would have done better had it been released earlier, especially since while it made good use of its talented actors, it still felt as though everything was condensed and rushed as much as possible in order to get as much story into the movie as possible. Thanks to this, a lot of people are already writing in their own reviews that the movie didn’t deliver, that it wasn’t what fans were waiting for, and so on and so forth. The truth is that this is the movie we were waiting for, and it could have been better, but it wasn’t the mistake that the 2016 movie became, and I’ll explain why. Back in 2016, Ghostbusters was made in a manner that was a clear statement that it was being made in a certain way while using the elements of the original movie but without the kind of attachment that people were hoping to see. In other words, the 2016 movie tried to reinvent the Ghostbusters, and people weren’t having it.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Sounds Like Black Adam 2 is Already Being Planned

It kind of sounds as though Black Adam has been in the planning stage for a long time now when it comes to the DCEU, which would explain why there’s already a plan for a Black Adam 2. It’s not a bad plan really, but one has to think it’s going to change if the numbers aren’t where those in charge want to see them at one point or another, especially since one can already say with some certainty that the DCEU has dropped the ball on its own characters. While it’s true that the DCEU has managed to bring forth a few very impressive movies that have done quite well, and that planning so far ahead is better than waiting to see what will happen, there’s still the idea that things change and plans have to be altered. It’s easy to think that those running the DCEU will have anticipated this and will be thinking of how they can perform damage control if things don’t go the way they want. There is a big hope that everything will turn out just fine, but the reality is that things can change overnight.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Would a Prequel Show to The Eternals Look Like?

It might be nice to see flashbacks to other worlds and other species that the Eternals have dealt with in their long, long lives, but it does sound as though any prequel series that might come to Disney+ would focus instead on earth and the individual Eternals. That might also be nice to see since there is a lot of stories to get through, and one movie, no matter how long it was, didn’t feel adequate. It would also be interesting to see if Thena suffered any other fugue states in the past that were devastating for those around her. Seeing as how the Eternals helped to shape human history, it would be kind of fun to see how they did this over the centuries. And yes, it would even be kind of interesting to see a young Thor following Kingo around, especially to see if it was like the vain Eternal said or if the MCU would show this in another light. However it might happen, this could be an intriguing show that people might likely watch since it would help to expand the MCU just a bit further.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy