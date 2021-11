As the weather cools, it's time to grab a cup of hot cocoa and warm up with the best and worst celebrity fashion of the month! First up? This disaster from Hailee Steinfeld! The typically very stylish star attended a screening of "Hawkeye" in London on Nov. 11 in this awful Richard Quinn getup. Though it was actually plucked straight from the runway (where it was worn by Amelia Gray Hamlin!), the over-the-elbow white gloves and pants pulled over the heels — the new pantashoes trend — didn't translate on the red carpet. The floral bustier top portion would have been much better suited to a minidress with cute heels or boots.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO