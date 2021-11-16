ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Warns of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Baby Spinach

By Robin Foster, Robert Preidt
HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6Glq_0cyJQQPi00

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Ten people in seven states have been sickened in an E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The agency said people should not eat, sell or serve Josie's Organics prepackaged baby spinach that has a "best by" date of 10/23/2021 and was sold nationwide.

Cases of illness have been reported in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota. Two hospitalizations but no deaths have been reported, the CDC said in a statement.

The outbreak has likely affected more people and states than the reported number because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli, the agency added.

Consumers with the recalled baby spinach should throw it away and use hot soapy water or a dishwasher to clean items and surfaces that the spinach may have touched.

Symptoms of E. coli infection vary for each person, but can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F).

Most people get better within a week or so. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening, according to the CDC.

Contact a health care provider if you think you got sick from eating this spinach, the CDC said.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on E. coli.

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, Nov. 15, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Don’t Wash Your Thanksgiving Turkey, CDC Warns

With Thanksgiving almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued tips on the safest way to prepare your turkey. First of all, you should not wash or rinse your bird. That may seem counterintuitive, but washing the turkey can spread germs and bacteria all over your kitchen.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Best Life

Never Use This Popular Ingredient When Cooking, CDC Warns

Thanks to competitive baking shows, magazines, and social media, show-stopping desserts are now more popular than ever. But experts say there's one ingredient, commonly used to beautify your baking, that may be putting you at risk of serious illness. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that it's been linked with several known cases of heavy metal poisoning.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

At Least 21 People Are Sick After Eating This Trader Joe's Item, CDC Says

Twenty-one people have been confirmed sick from Salmonella after eating Citterio brand salami sticks, according to a food safety warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The salami sticks are commonly sold in Trader Joe's and Wegmans grocery stores but they may be in other retailers as well.
EatThis

This Popular Food Has Made People Sick in 7 States, CDC Says

When you're looking in your fridge for something to make for dinner, you likely consider factors like prep time, nutrition, and whether or not your leftovers can really withstand another go in the microwave. However, if you're preparing a salad or other dishes that call for spinach, you may want to ask yourself another question: is this likely to make me seriously ill?
FOOD SAFETY
insideedition.com

Salami Snack Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak in 10 States, CDC Says

A salmonella outbreak has been linked to Citterio Brand Premium Italian-Style Salami Sticks, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Thirty-one people in 10 states have become sick after eating the snack, authorities said. The outbreak affected residents in California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey,...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Baby Spinach#Healthday News
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Guidelines For Holiday Gatherings Released By CDC

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released safety guidelines for holiday gatherings."There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the CDC said. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, …
FESTIVAL
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Without Doing This First, CDC Says

When you want a meal and you want it fast, you probably head straight for your microwave oven. But experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that all too often, you may be skipping a crucial step in your meal-making process—and one that ensures your safety. Their experts say that you should never eat a microwaved meal without doing this one thing first and you could be putting your health at risk if you skip this step. Read on to find out if you've been making this risky move and how to keep yourself safe.
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy