Bulb is set to be placed into special administration, as the crisis engulfing UK energy suppliers deepened on Monday.The company will be by far the largest supplier to go into administration or out of business this year amid soaring wholesale energy prices. Bulb will continue to supply its 1.7 million customers while the special administrators work out longer-term plans, which could include a rescue or the transfer of customers to other suppliers.Its collapse came after talks between the government, energy regulator Ofgem and potential buyers failed to reach a deal. More than 20 companies supplying around 4 million customers have...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO