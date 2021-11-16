ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Prep football: La Grande’s season ends in quarterfinal slugfest against Estacada

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
 7 days ago
SANDY — After a highly successful season, things came to an end for the La Grande football team in the state quarterfinals.

The Tigers were bested 44-22 at the hands of Estacada on Friday, Nov. 12, a team that has proven to be La Grande’s Achilles’ heel this season. La Grande concluded the season 7-2, with both losses coming to the Rangers. The Tigers held their own throughout the matchup against the undefeated powerhouse, but ultimately saw the game slip away in the second half.

“In the end, they just kind of outlasted us,” head coach Rich McIlmoil said. “Our boys put up a good fight. I was really proud of them for the way they fought the whole game long.”

Both offenses ignited in the first half, exchanging blows back and forth early on. La Grande came out flat with three straight three-and-outs to start the game, while the Rangers built up a 16-0 lead.

Senior Coby Hibbert provided a big spark when La Grande desperately needed offensive production, breaking loose for a 57-yard run early in the second quarter. Senior Brody MacMillan ran in a 29-yard touchdown to give the Tigers their first points of the game.

Estacada would continue to respond to La Grande’s scores throughout the first half, moving the ball effectively through its triple-option offense. Down by three scores, junior quarterback Logan Williams connected with junior Jace Schow for a 55-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14 with just over six minutes left in the first half.

Stopping Estacada’s two-point conversion attempts proved to be crucial for La Grande, as the Tigers were able to climb within one score heading into halftime. A deep completion by Williams set up a two-yard touchdown run by MacMillan to cut the lead to 30-22 at halftime.

“Offensively we had a few hiccups, but then we really got rolling. We were feeling really good at halftime down 22 to 30,” McIlmoil said. “I knew we were in a pretty good spot coming into halftime, but we were just a little beat up in the second half. It just kind of wore us down.”

In the second half, Estacada’s ground-and-pound offensive style wore down La Grande as the Tigers were held scoreless. The Rangers rattled off 14 points unanswered to walk off with the quarterfinal victory. La Grande had its chances in the second half, highlighted by a fumble at the Estacada 32-yard line in the fourth quarter that proved costly.

“I think that turnover late in the third quarter really hurt us,” McIlmoil said. “We were toe-to-toe with them and I think they really had a good shot of winning it. We just didn’t quite get it done.”

Estacada improved to 11-0 on the year and will face Marist Catholic in the semifinals on Nov. 20.

For La Grande, the loss concludes a strong season that ended 7-2. On the heels of a state championship in 2019 and a 3-1 COVID-19 season in 2020, the team found its identity with solid defensive play and a hard-nosed rushing attack led by MacMillan. Williams stepped up in his first season as the varsity starter at quarterback, improving his mix of rushing and passing abilities with every game this season.

La Grande’s defense was stout all season, holding opponents to an average of 19.9 points per contest. Excluding the two matchups against Estacada, no opponent scored more than 25 points against the Tigers this season.

The Tigers ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak, which was capped off by a rivalry victory over Baker to take the Greater Oregon League title. La Grande will lose several crucial seniors, but will look to build on a strong junior class next year.

I couldn’t be prouder of them. It was a hard-fought game and they gave it their all,” McIlmoil said. “I’m proud of our boys and I’m proud of our community. We have good parents here.”

The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
