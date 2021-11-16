ACI tackles 'faster fraud' with anti-fraud detection network launch

ACI Worldwide launched its proprietary Network Intelligence Technology as an integral part of ACI Fraud Management. The new technology enables banks, processors, acquirers, and networks to augment fraud prevention strategies by allowing them to securely share industry-wide fraud signals by feeding their machine learning models and leveraging their machine learning technology more effectively. It offers industry players a new, hybrid approach towards fraud prevention, combining the strength of custom, proprietary signals and complementing them with signals exchanged within the consortium of industry participants.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO