EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari shares her tips for staying thin during the holidays: 'I look at my diet like a bank account - it's all about balance'

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Kristin Cavallari has a new winter line of her chic gold jewelry Uncommon James just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

And on Monday the blonde beauty spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her inspiration for the new demi-fine jewelry which she has called 'timeless.'

The Hills veteran, 34, also touched on how she stays thin during the holidays even though there are temptations everywhere: 'It's all about balance,' shared the star, who often poses in bikinis for her Instagram posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVaB3_0cyJOTqd00
Hot stuff on the shore: Kristin Cavallari shared her holiday diet tips with DailyMail.com; seen earlier this year on vacation in Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCY7M_0cyJOTqd00
She shines: The Hills veteran also talked up her new line of Uncommon James just in time for the Christmas shopping season

Give 'em the shoulder like Kristin wearing a Vince sweater

The British weather is unpredictable as it comes, so really we need our knitwear all year round.

Thankfully they can be worn with everything from jeans to shorts and over dresses, so investing in a timeless sweater will give your wardrobe a reliable staple whenever you need it.

Cream is the perfect hue to go for as it will complement an array of colors, or you can work it into a neutral palette.

Kristin Cavallari is proving our point with this look as she's wearing an off-the-shoulder alpaca blend sweater by Vince with jeans and jewelry by Uncommon James.

Her sweater has sadly sold out (it's gorgeous, so we're not surprised), instead check out the brand's latest collection via the link. Better still, bag yourself a look-alike from the carousel that includes Asos, Shopbop and Alaïa.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

The Colorado native, who got her start on the TV show Laguna Beach (from 2002 until 2004), said that she 'loves hosting and cooking' so she often has food right in front of her.

That means she does try the more fattening treats during the holidays like cookies and cakes, but she keeps an eye on her intake.

'I look at my diet during the holiday season like a bank account- if you go a little crazy one night, then just reel it in for the next of couple days,' Kristin told DailyMail.com.

'It's all about balance. And consistency is key - don't just fall off the eating healthy wagon completely if you had one bad day or night. The next day, just get back on it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HT9Lg_0cyJOTqd00
Looking better than ever: The siren was seen in a black mini dress at her Uncommon James store in Dallas, Texas last week in images provided exclusively to DailyMail.com

The star of The Hills and Very Cavallari also shared that she is not interested in letting cameras into her personal life again.

'I would never do another show just about my life. The only reason TV I would get into is a travel show or something in the fashion world,' said the blonde bombshell.

As far as her very successful jewelry line, Kristin said that she has had so much fun creating the look.

'The latest collection is trend heavy - lots of mixed metals, mixed chains, white enamel hearts. But I like to simplify trends so that they can withstand the test of time,' shared the mother of three.

Kristin has also impressed fans with her social media marketing campaign which sees her all dolled up to the nines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW3He_0cyJOTqd00
Balance: 'I look at my diet during the holiday season like a bank account- if you go a little crazy one night, then just reel it in for the next of couple days,' Kristin told DailyMail.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QdOe_0cyJOTqd00
All of her pals are pretty too! Kristin was seen with her blonde friends at the Dallas store

The looker gave DailyMail.com a background on how those shoots come to be.

'My personal stylist picks all of the outfits for our campaign shoots,' she shared.

'I've been using the same team since I launched the company for every campaign shoot. It's nice because the team knows me so well and what I like and dislike so it makes the shoots seem less.'

As far as any parenting tips for holiday madness, she said: 'I like just having lots of activities and fun things to do with my kids. I try to keep us busy!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396sSW_0cyJOTqd00
As far as her diet: 'It's all about balance. And consistency is key- don't just fall off the eating healthy wagon completely if you had one bad day or night. The next day, just get back on it,' she told DailyMail.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqxJ1_0cyJOTqd00
Perfect Christmas presents: The holiday line includes this charming set of gold jewelry with white heart accents

Cavallari also shared photos from her Dallas brick and mortar store in Dallas.

She was there to launch her Winter 2 collection with a shopper's event on Friday.

Uncommon James Dallas, which opened in March, is located on Main Street in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas.

This interview comes after Cavallari admitted she went on 'a couple of dates' after she split from Jay Cutler.

The reality star separated from the former NFL player - with whom she has children Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and five-year-old Saylor - in April 2020 after seven years of marriage but she admitted she had some doubts as to whether she'd made the right decision before realizing the spark had gone completely.

Speaking on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, 'Off The Vine', Kristin said: 'There's been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, "Is this the right decision?" Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago. But we did! But then I was like … It's not there for me anymore.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLQvZ_0cyJOTqd00
She always looks her very best: Here the star is seen on a white sand beach; in the past she has said she also does not eat late at night 

And Kristin ultimately concluded that she didn't want to return to a 'toxic relationship'. She added: 'The thing with Jay is, we aren't getting our divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. And so I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off.

'But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, "No, I know that I'm doing the right decision."'

Because she grew up with divorced parents, the Very Cavallari star knew she wanted her kids to see her happy and realize they are 'better off' with their mom and dad apart. She said: 'I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so I knew what one was.'

But if she and Jay didn't have kids, Kristin admitted she would 'never talk to him again'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A50xw_0cyJOTqd00
The past is the past: This interview comes after Cavallari admitted she went on 'a couple of dates' after she split from Jay Cutler. The reality star separated from the former NFL player - with whom she has children Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and five-year-old Saylor - in April 2020 after seven years of marriage but she admitted she had some doubts; seen in 2015

Comments / 0

